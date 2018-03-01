[OUR MOTHER OF GOOD COUNSEL] The Spelling Bee

During Catholic Schools Week I participated in the spelling bee at Our Mother of Good Counsel School.

I was nervous when I first started the Classroom Spelling Bee. I got second in my class so I was not the best, but the top two advanced to the School Spelling Bee.

It was pretty easy in the first few rounds. Then schoolmates started to get out and getting harder words.

I was in the Top five. Then I was in the Top three. I had to spell one word right to win. The word was “scavenger.” I got it right!

I am now going to the Regional Spelling Bee on March 4th. I got a book of the regional spelling words from last year to study. I’m feeling nervous, but am hoping I can win and go to Washington D.C. for the National Spelling Bee. Wish me luck!