[OUT AND ABOUT] March 2018 Events Calendar

ART

Masters Of The American West Fine Art Exhibition And Sale Opening Day Every year the Autry hosts 70 contemporary Western artists to exhibit their works. The exhibition features paintings and sculptures that explore both the traditional and modern west. Free with museum admission. The Autry National Center of the American West, through Sun. March 25th. 4700 Western Heritage Way. Information: theautry.org

BOOKS

Junot Diaz Diaz won the 2008 Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao. He’s shifted gears with his latest work, Islandborn, a picture book about the power of imagination and memory. Young Lola’s teacher asks her class to draw a picture of where their families immigrated from. The problem is Lola left her birthplace, a place she only knows as The Island, when she was a baby and has no memory of it. With the help of her family’s stories and her own imagination, Lola finds her way back to The Island. Diaz will discuss and sign the book. Tickets required; tickets will be distributed with purchase of Islandborn at Skylight. Skylight Books, Tue. March 20th, 6:00 p.m. 1818 N. Vermont Ave. Information: (323) 660-1175. skylightbooks.com

MUSIC

ESG To call Bronx legends ESG a dance band is a bit of an understatement. The group formed in 1978 and combined every sound that was happening in New York City at the time: disco, punk, hip-hop and more. Although they may not have achieved the fame of some of their peers from that era, they’ve influenced acts as varied as Franz Ferdinand, Tupac Shakur and even Miles Davis. Their most recent record, What More Can You Take?, was released in November. Tickets start at $20. Echoplex, Fri. March 23rd, 8:30 p.m. 1154 Glendale Blvd. Information: (213) 413-8200 and theecho.com

THEATER

Bingo Hall The Autry’s Native Voices presents the world premiere of Dillon Chitto’s coming of age play Bingo Hall. Teenager Edward Anaya leads a comfortable life in a pueblo community serving as the senior center’s bingo caller. However, college acceptance letters and romantic rejection give Edward an identity crisis. Tickets are $25. The Autry National Center of the American West, Fri. March 9th to Sun. March 25th. 4700 Western Heritage Way. Information: theautry.org

An Undivided Heart The Echo Theater Company stages the world premiere of Yusuf Toropov’s spiritual thriller. Set in 1992 Massachusetts against the backdrop of two tragedies, the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal and the Woburn, Massachusetts water contamination case, An Undivided Heart tells two contrasting stories of how victims find a way to go on. Tickets are $34. Atwater Village Theater, Wed. March 14th to Sun. April 22nd. 3269 Casitas Ave. Information: (310) 307-3753 and echotheatercompany.com

FOOD AND DRINK

Sustainable Wine + Dinner Series The Los Angeles Zoo’s Sustainable Wine + Dinner Series returns with four dinners throughout the Spring, celebrating local, environmentally friendly wineries. The kickoff dinner for this year’s series will feature wine from Fiddlehead Cellars in Lompoc and a five-course, farm-to-table dinner created by Brad Robertson, the zoo’s executive chef. Dinner will be held in the Amazonian stilt house within the Rainforest of the Americas exhibit, making for a unique dining experience. Additionally, dinner will feature a presentation from one of the zoo’s curators and a few zoo animals. Tickets are $150. L.A. Zoo, Thu. March 22nd, 7 p.m 5337 Zoo Dr. Information: (323) 644-4200, lazoo.org

SPORTS

L.A. Marathon Stretching from Dodger Stadium to the Santa Monica palisades, the 26-mile course will mostly go along Sunset Boulevard, cutting through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and other parts of L.A. If you don’t feel like taking part in the race, cheer participants on from the sidelines. Registration starts at $210. L.A. Marathon, Sun. March 18th, race begins at 6:30 a.m., street closures earlier. Information: lamarathon.com

COMMUNITY

Life Story Writing Class Do you have a story you’ve always wanted to share? A family tale you want preserved? Enhance your storytelling skills at this supportive writers’ workshop. No experience required! Free. Silver Lake Library, Sat. March 3rd and Sat. March 17th, 1 p.m. 2411 Glendale Blvd. Information: lapl.org and (323) 913-7451.

Adult Coloring Take a load off and relax by enjoying the art of coloring. Feel like a kid again with relaxing music, friendly discussion and fun, colorful creations. All supplies will be provided. Free. Los Feliz Branch Library, Wed. March 21st, 2 p.m. 1874 Hillhurst Ave. Information: lapl.org and (323) 913-4710.