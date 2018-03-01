Own A Piece of Sci-Fi History “Ackermansion” Up for Sale

LOS FELIZ—For the collector who has everything, the “Ackermansion,” science fiction legend Forrest J Ackerman’s former Glendower Avenue residence is up for sale.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home, which went on the market in early February is listed for $3.79 million, and while there had not yet been any offers at press time, according to listing agent Lyonel Katz of Lux Realty, “There are many interested parties.”

Ackerman, most famous for coining the term “sci-fi,” also edited the horror movie magazine Famous Monsters of Filmland, and served as a mentor and confidante to the likes of Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and Guillermo del Toro.

Ackerman lived in the Glendower Avenue home for two decades, during which time he opened his doors to the public each Saturday to showcase his extensive collection of movie and science fiction memorabilia, turning the residence into a sort of makeshift museum.

Although the house has changed quite a bit since Ackerman lived there, according to Katz, “structurally and architecturally, the home is very similar” and most of the differences are purely cosmetic.

“The place has definitely been brought up to today’s standards,” Katz said, laughing. “We removed all the old neon yellow shag carpeting.”

In the late 1970s, Ackerman relocated to a Rodney Drive bungalow, which he dubbed the “Acker-mini-mansion,” where he lived until his death in 2008.

That residence made headlines in early 2016, when local activists fought to gain historic status for the property amid plans to demolish it for a parking lot. The bungalow still stands, but was not granted historic status.

The city later named the corner of Franklin and Vermont avenues “Forrest J Ackerman Square” in the magazine editor’s honor in November 2016.

Katz said he hopes whoever buys the Glendower Avenue house will appreciate its unique history.

“Maybe somebody who wants to preserve what it once was will buy it,” said Katz, “someone who will honor and preserve its legacy.”