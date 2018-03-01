Readers Respond to Recommendations To Fix Hollywood Sign Tourism Influx

GRIFFITH PARK—Signs to help tourists find designated spots for a good “selfie” with the Hollywood Sign and a Hollywood Sign website—with parking and access information—received overwhelming support in a recent Los Feliz Ledger survey, which asked respondents to rate a consultant’s recently released recommendations on how to stop the influx of tourism in residential areas near the sign while still providing a good experience for tourists.

Sixty-six percent of respondents to the Ledger’s online survey, which was available throughout the month of February, indicated signs directing tourists to a designated sign viewing areas as a preferred recommendation.

Following closely behind were a designated Hollywood Sign website and the creation of a Hollywood Visitor’s Center that either has a view of the sign or the option of taking a shuttle to get near it, which received 60% and 55% favorability respectively.

Of the more controversial recommendations made by San Diego-based Dixon Resources Limited—commissioned by Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu—the notion of a second Hollywood Sign facing Burbank received little support (4% of respondents) and only 17% thought having smaller replica Hollywood Signs scattered throughout the city to help satisfy tourists’ “selfie” urges was a good idea.

An aerial tram transporting visitors to a viewing location away from residential neighborhoods received 33% support, while 40% of respondents were in favor of an electric shuttle bus ferrying tourists to the sign via Beachwood Canyon Drive.

The survey results played out similarly for respondents that live in the affected area, except more of those respondents were in favor of an aerial tram and fewer supported an electric shuttle bus along Beachwood Canyon Drive.

While nearly one-third of respondents affected directly by the issue indicated they were in favor of an electric shuttle along Beachwood Canyon Drive, that favorability dropped 7% compared to all respondents.

This same sub-group of locals (36%), however, were more in favor of an aerial tram, which would be rooted in a non residential area of the park, up 3% over all respondents that approved of that idea.

Forty-five people took the survey, 19 of which indicated they live directly in neighborhoods affected by sign tourism traffic.

Finally, a majority of all respondents (55%) said they felt the $120,000 spent on the consultant’s study was money well spent, as did 63% of those living in the affected area.