[REAL ESTATE] So-Cal Median Price Hits New All-Time High

Southern California real estate sales in December 2017 were up just under a percent from November and down nearly 4% from December of the previous year to a total of 19,745 homes or condos sold in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, Ventura, San Bernadino and Orange counties combined, according to data from Core Logic, a real estate analysis firm out of La Jolla, CA.

“With inventory still tight, Southern California’s housing market closed 2017 with a year-over-year decline in December home sales, which were the lowest for that month in three years,” said Andrew LePage, a research analyst with Core Logic. “On a technical note, December 2017 sales look roughly even with December 2016 if an adjustment is made to account for the one additional business day in December 2016 for deals to be recorded.”

The median price paid for Southern California homes in December was $507,500, a new all-time high, surpassing the previous peak of $505,000. This marked an increase in median price of half a percent from November and an 8.2% increase from December 2016.

However, when adjusted for inflation, November’s median is actually about 13% below 2007’s peak.

According to LePage, December’s “median got a modest boost from a subtle shift in market mix, where sales of mid- to high-cost homes represented a slightly higher share of all activity.”

Locally, there were 73 single-family homes and 13 condos sold in our coverage area this December.

Of those, 27 single-family homes sold in the Hollywood Hills’ 90068 zip code. The median price for the area was down just under 2% from December 2016 to $1.451 million. Seven condos sold in the 90068 ZIP for a median price of $710,000, about 33% higher than the previous December’s median.

The 90039 ZIP code, which includes parts of Silver Lake, Los Feliz and Atwater Village, had 20 home sales in December for a median price of $956,000, about 6.7% lower than the previous year. Condos in 90039 saw a nearly 20% drop in median price from last year to $728,000 for the five sold.

Meanwhile, 16 homes sold in Silver Lake/Echo Park’s 90026 ZIP in December. The median price for the area was up more than 33% from the previous year to $1.093 million. Only one condo sold in the area for $735,000, about a percent lower than December 2016’s median.

Los Feliz saw 10 homes sell in the 90027 ZIP code for a median price of $1.43 million, roughly 17% lower than the previous December. The area’s condos saw a median price decrease of about 40% to $405,000 for the four sold. Last month however, one condo in the 90027 ZIP fetched a pretty penny. A two-bedroom 11th-floor unit in the Los Feliz Towers sold for $901,500, according to Redfin.com.