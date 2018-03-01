 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rosemary Lord Speaks on “L.A. Then & Now” March 29th at Los Feliz Library

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 1, 2018

Journalist-actress Rosemary Lord will be the featured speaker at the Architecture&Beyond Lecture Series Thursday, March 29th from 6:45-7:45 p.m., at the Los Feliz Library, 1874 Hillhurst Ave.

The British-born actress in theater, films and television authored the recently updated Los Angeles Then and Now as well as Hollywood Then and Now.  

She currently serves as president of the Woman’s Club of Hollywood.

Skylight Books will be on hand for selling and signing the author’s bestselling books.

The free lecture series, now in its 14th year, is supported by Friends of Los Feliz Library and merchants of Los Feliz Village BID.

For more information, call the Los Feliz Branch Library at (323) 913-4710.

Share

Published in Events Calendar

Los Feliz Ledger

Los Feliz Ledger

More from Events CalendarMore posts in Events Calendar »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Read by 100,000+ Residents and Business Owners in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Echo Park & Hollywood Hills

Mission News Theme by Compete Themes.