Rosemary Lord Speaks on “L.A. Then & Now” March 29th at Los Feliz Library

Journalist-actress Rosemary Lord will be the featured speaker at the Architecture&Beyond Lecture Series Thursday, March 29th from 6:45-7:45 p.m., at the Los Feliz Library, 1874 Hillhurst Ave.

The British-born actress in theater, films and television authored the recently updated Los Angeles Then and Now as well as Hollywood Then and Now.

She currently serves as president of the Woman’s Club of Hollywood.

Skylight Books will be on hand for selling and signing the author’s bestselling books.

The free lecture series, now in its 14th year, is supported by Friends of Los Feliz Library and merchants of Los Feliz Village BID.

For more information, call the Los Feliz Branch Library at (323) 913-4710.