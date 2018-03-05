Run With Mom and Help a Good Cause

This Mother’s Day weekend spend some quality bonding time with mom, getting exercise and helping a good cause.
The Mother’s Day Weekend Meso Run, a 5K run/walk in Griffith Park will take place on Saturday May 12th.
The run/walk aims to raise awareness about mesothelioma, a rare but deadly cancer, and to benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to eradicating this disease.
The event is organized by a group of friends who are passionate about mesothelioma awareness. It will serve as a tribute to one of the organizer’s mothers who passed away from mesothelioma this past May, a week before Mother’s Day, and others who have lost their lives to mesothelioma.
The run will begin and end at the Old Los Angeles Zoo picnic area in Griffith Park. Visit www.mothersdaymesorun.org for more information.
