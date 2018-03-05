Run With Mom and Help a Good Cause

This Mother’s Day weekend spend some quality bonding time with mom, getting exercise and helping a good cause. This Mother’s Day weekend spend some quality bonding time with mom, getting exercise and helping a good cause.

The Mother’s Day Weekend Meso Run, a 5K run/walk in Griffith Park will take place on Saturday May 12th.

The run/walk aims to raise awareness about mesothelioma, a rare but deadly cancer, and to benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to eradicating this disease.

The event is organized by a group of friends who are passionate about mesothelioma awareness. It will serve as a tribute to one of the organizer’s mothers who passed away from mesothelioma this past May, a week before Mother’s Day, and others who have lost their lives to mesothelioma.