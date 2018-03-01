[SAINT BRENDAN SCHOOL] One Step Closer to the Finish Line

Though only a little more than halfway through the month of February, many events have taken place this month at Saint Brendan School.

Catholic Schools Week came to an end just as February began, the faculty beating our eighth grade class by a hair in the annual eighth grade versus faculty volleyball game.

On February 7th, students and faculty of the New Horizon School visited Saint Brendan students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade for a day of fun and learning. The fifth grade class took a trip to the Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival at the Music Center on the 13th. The 4th graders will be experiencing the traditional field trip to Mission San Juan Capistrano on the 22nd for a day of American history and fun.

Finally, the age of applying to high schools is over for the eighth grade class of 2018, the next step being admissions in March. The eighth graders will have their graduation photos taken February 20th, one step closer to the finish line!