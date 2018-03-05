 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Schiff Wants Your Input

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 5, 2018
Adam Schiff

United States Congressman Adam Schiff is surveying his constituents on what issues matter the most to them.

“I’m deeply frustrated with, and concerned over, the lack of progress in Washington so far this year on so many things important to our country, and I want to hear directly from you on where to focus our greatest efforts,” said Schiff, who represents Los Feliz, Atwater Village and Silver Lake among other neighborhoods, in an emailed statement.

The 5-minute survey asks takers to rank issues such as healthcare, civil rights and tax reform on a scale of 1-5, with 1 being highest priority and 5 being lowest.

Take Schiff’s survey here.

