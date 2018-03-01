[SENIOR MOMENTS] A Journey on Public Transportation

Los Angeles Metro has a big job these days if it hopes to provide relief to our clogged streets where car culture is still in charge. It must expand our rail system and improve the buses so that more people—including the elderly and disabled—can safely take advantage of them. Creating a widespread, efficient, and integrated public transportation system takes a bit of doing, of course. But because of the passage of recent measures, there is reason to believe that Metro might just be able to pull it off.

Its first need is to convince people that public transportation can be a viable alternative to the car. To this end, Metro approached Griffith Park Adult Community Center (GPACC) with the idea of starting a travel program called “On the Move Rider’s Club.” With Metro’s help and training, “On the Move” started planning monthly day trips to explore the sights of Los Angeles using public transportation. Metro similarly reached out to other senior organizations throughout Los Angeles to encourage the establishment of these clubs.

The club had no problem getting off the ground, especially since the #96 bus stop is just across the street from the community center. That bus goes to the downtown area. And if we want to take buses towards the West or the East, there is a bus stop right at Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Blvd.

One of our trips was to the famous LA Flower Market downtown. With volunteer trained helpers, including myself, sixteen people got on #76 bus on Riverside Dr. We used our TAP card to pay for our fare. The driver lowered the bus and a ramp appeared so that one of our members on a scooter and another with a walker could enter the bus easily. For the person on the scooter, side seats near the front were put up to accommodate the scooter. The walker was also accommodated at the front seat for the other member. This seating normally is reserved for seniors and the disabled.

At Grand and 3rd St, we got off the bus and transferred to the #760 line to go to San Pedro and 7th St. At that point we were in the Flower District. We then entered a warehouse where we could feast our eyes on venue after venue filled with gorgeous flowers and plants. We wanted to take all of them home! After surveying the beautiful contents, we walked across the street for lunch at the Poppy & Rose Café and then returned on the same buses back to GPACC. An easy trip, no car required.