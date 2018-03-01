[SILVER LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL] Silver Lake Master Plan and a New Board Opening

The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council (SLNC) welcomes Darius Derakshan to its Governing Board. Darius, who is also co-chair of SLNC’s Homelessness In Silver Lake Committee, was elected to an At-Large board seat during the February board meeting.

During the March 7th board meeting, we will hold an election to fill a Region 2 seat. For more information, please visit www.silverlakenc.org and click on “Governing Board.”

The SLNC and Council District 4 Councilmember Ryu will hold an informational town hall meeting regarding the proposed Ivanhoe Reservoir Walking Path. We are currently working with CD4 to secure the date and location, so please stay tuned. You can view renderings and the 2000 Silver Lake Master Plan on our website.

There was a great turnout for the opening of the Silver Lake South Dam Walking Path. State and city elected representatives Representative Adam Schiff, Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, CD13 Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, and Mayor Eric Garcetti were in attendance.

The SLNC is proud of our past, current and continued goals to make sure that all ideas, comments, suggestions and decisions regarding the health and future of this treasured piece of Los Angeles are heard. Since the reservoirs were taken offline, the SLNC has held—and will continue to hold—community town hall meetings to ensure that all stakeholders have the opportunity to receive accurate information, ask questions and share comments and suggestions in an open, transparent and respectful manner.

For more information, email Board@SilverLakeNC.org—and we hope to see you at future meetings.