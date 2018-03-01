[ST. PATRICK’S DAY CALENDAR]

You don’t have to travel to Ireland to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day; there are plenty of things to do around Los Angeles and that’s no blarney.

Tom Bergin’s In January, L.A.’s landmark Irish pub announced they’d be closing after St Patrick’s Day. So, this might be your last chance to celebrate under the bar’s iconic shamrock ceiling. The horseshoe bar will be open all day starting at six in the morning and a special parking lot beer garden with a Guinness tap truck will be open from 10 a.m. to Midnight. In addition to gallons of whiskey and beer, the restaurant will serve up traditional Irish favorites like bangers and mash and corned beef and cabbage. Free. Tom Bergin’s Sat. March 17th, 6 a.m. to Sun. March 18th, 2 a.m. 840 S. Fairfax Ave. Information: tombergins.com

Original Farmers Market St. Patrick’s Day Celebration The Farmers Market celebrates with Irish food and music. Roaming Irish folk bands will wander around the Market throughout the afternoon and Irish favorites like corned beef and cabbage will be for sale. Unlike most St. Patrick’s Day events around town, this is a family friendly celebration with fun activities and games for children. Free. The Original Farmer’s Market, Sat. March 17th, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 6333 Wilshire Blvd. Information: farmersmarketla.com

Casey’s Irish Pub Street Festival Head downtown to what Casey’s is claiming will be the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in Los Angeles, with 400 kegs of beer and 1200 bottles of Jameson. Food options at this block party will include traditional Irish fair and pizza from nearby Pellicola Pizzeria. DJs will spin music to help you do your best amateur step dancing. Free. Casey’s Irish Pub, Sat. March 17th, bar opens at 6 a.m.; festival goes from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 613 S. Grand Ave. Information: 213hospitality.com/project/caseys/

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Pub Crawl Hollywood Club Crawl takes over ten bars around Hollywood’s Cahuenga Corridor including St. Felix, Powder Room, the Pig N’ Whistle and Lure Nightclub. Each bar will have special discount drinks for pub crawlers and the whole night ends with a dance party at St. Felix and the Powder Room. Tickets are $18. Various bars around Hollywood, Sat. March 17th, wristband pick-up at St. Felix runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Information: hollywoodclubcrawl.com