[STARGAZING] Daylight Savings Returns

Daylight Saving Time returns on Sunday, March 11th, when 1:59 a.m., PST is followed by 3 a.m., PDT. We will return to using Standard Time on November 4th.

Spring—the vernal equinox—starts in the northern hemisphere at 9:15 a.m., PDT, on the 20th. That is when the sun is directly above Earth’s equator as it continues to move from south to north. Spring will end at the summer solstice on June 21st.

March has two full moons this year, as did January, and therefore it has another blue moon. The blue moon is a nickname for the second full moon that happens in a single calendar month.

The brightest planet, Venus, becomes easy to see in the western sky after sunset as night by night it moves higher into the sky over the course of the month. Venus will set at 7 p.m., PST on the 1st and at 8:46 p.m., PDT on the 31st.

The swiftly moving planet Mercury can be seen in the evening twilight near Venus through the 25th. On the 3rd, Mercury is one degree (twice the apparent width of the moon) to the lower right of Venus. On the following night, it appears at the same distance to the upper right of Venus. On the 17th, Mercury is nearly four degrees from Venus, and on following evenings begins to move back toward Venus. It appears to the right of Venus on the 20th, and on the 25th, it is last seen 8 degrees to the lower right of its brilliant neighbor.

The three bright outer planets, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn, are highest in the southern sky when dawn starts. Orange Mars moves from the constellation Ophiuchus the Serpent-Bearer to Scorpius the Scorpion on the 11th. It also closes in on golden Saturn, located near the star marking the top of the “Teapot” of Sagittarius the Archer.

Jupiter, the brightest of the morning planetary trio, appears well to the right of Mars and Saturn. The waning gibbous moon passes close to Jupiter on the 7th and near Mars and Saturn on the 10th and 11th. By late summer, these three planets will join Venus in the evening sky.