Storefront Slump? Lots of Retail Turnover & Changes in Village

LOS FELIZ—Los Feliz Village may be one of the trendiest shopping districts in Los Angeles, but many stores and restaurants in the area are struggling to stay open.

Eleven storefronts along Hillhurst and Vermont avenues and Hollywood Boulevard are currently empty or in the process of renovating, a Ledger survey found. They include the former locations of the Steven Alan Outpost, Churro Borough, American Apparel, FroyoLife and Library Boutique. According to some storeowners, a lack of parking is making it difficult to do business.

“Parking is a big issue in that area,” said Dino Pantazis, owner of Good Greek Grill.

Pantazis closed the restaurant’s Los Feliz location at 1820 Vermont Ave. about six months ago. He still leases one location on Yucca Street in Hollywood near the Capitol Records building.

He said that rent in the area isn’t prohibitively expensive, but that a lack of outdoor seating and available parking, along with “excessive” local parking enforcement drove his decision to close the store.

Pantazis pointed to the parking lot behind Palermo Restaurant on Vermont Avenue as a reason for the Italian restaurant’s continued success.

“If you can’t get that volume of parking, it doesn’t matter how [inexpensive] your rent is,” he said.

Michael Mizrahi, owner of women’s clothing store Library Boutique agreed that parking is an issue. He declined to share specific details about why his store at 1956 Hillhurst Ave. closed last year, but added that, “[Los Feliz] is a great market, but you have to have the energy to build it up.”

Mizrahi owns Library stores in Larchmont Village and West Hollywood.

Rafik Ghazarian, president of the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District, said he’s concerned that a number of businesses have recently left the area.

In response, he said he plans to ramp up marketing efforts and hopes to work with storeowners to help advertise their businesses.

“I don’t want to see places leave, but I also welcome new merchants coming into our business district,” said Ghazarian. “We are here to help.”

One of these new merchants is a coffee shop, WKNDR, which opened February 15th in the former Good Greek Grill location on Vermont Avenue. The new lessees also own Tacos Tu Madre on Vermont Avenue, according to Ghazarian.

On Hollywood Boulevard, other incoming business may soon be setting up shop. At the former American Apparel location at 4665 Hollywood Blvd., there’s a “coming soon” sign for a vintage clothing store called Starday Vintage.

Nearby, three empty storefronts also on Hollywood Boulevard are currently undergoing earthquake retrofitting, according to the property’s real estate agent Andrew Cohen.

The spaces are listed at $90-per-square-foot-per-year on the commercial real estate site LoopNet.

“We’re hoping to start leasing in the coming weeks,” Cohen said.