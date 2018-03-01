[STREET LEVEL] How Often Do You Use L.A. Public Transportation?

A recent study by the Metropolitan Transportation

Authority shows public transportation in Los Angeles has declined by 15% over the last five years. How often do you use public transportation?

“Does Uber count as public transportation? Buses and subways, I’d say about once a month, maybe.”

– Jack S., outside the former location of Good Greek Grill on Vermont Avenue.

“I don’t. Maybe once every three months I get on the Metro to go somewhere, but mostly I drive.” – Sarah W., outside the Los Feliz Cinemas on Vermont Avenue.

“I’m visiting and I don’t even know how to get on a subway here.”

– Shawneil C., outside the Los Feliz Theater on Vermont Avenue.



“Lately, because I don’t have my car, I’ve been using public transportation regularly. I think it has become dangerous. … There needs to be some serious reform related to how transportation is policed.”

– Jess Y., outside Skylight Books on Vermont Ave.

“I don’t. I have a car, live in Los Feliz and work on the Westside, plus I have to run a lot of errands, so public transport doesn’t make much sense for me. But I am a big believer in public transportation. I used to live in New York and I used the subway there all the time.”

– Erin S., outside Skylight Books on Vermont Avenue.



“I lived here for three years without a car. I used public transportation every day, but now I never do.”

– Jeannine H., outside Skylight Books on Vermont Avenue.