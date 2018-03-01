[THEATER REVIEW] Water by the Spoonful Explores Family Issues at the Taper

Water by the Spoonful, Quiara Alegria Hudes’ Pulitzer Prize winning drama now onstage at the Mark Taper Forum, attempts to redefine and explore the meaning of family. This is the second part in Hudes’ Elliot Trilogy, three plays that follow the life of a returning Iraq War veteran of Puerto Rican descent who suffers from post-traumatic stress and an injury that impairs his walking.

As he attempts to reenter civilian life at home in Philadelphia, he learns of the death of his adoptive mother, a community activist. He and his cousin, Yazmin, a college music professor, plan her funeral. In the meantime, his biological mother, Odessa, using the tag name Haikumom, leads an online chat room for recovering crack cocaine addicts.

The first act is somewhat muddled as there seems to be two parallel stories at play—Elliot’s sorrow at the death of his adoptive mother and his connection to Yazmin and the relationships between the chat room characters who speak directly to the audience from a set that looks like a living room.

It isn’t until the second act that the action becomes clearer and the characters’ angst becomes real as some relationships crumble and others take their place. A clue to the play’s action comes in the first act when Yaz lectures her students about the jazz legend, John Coltrane, who structures his music through dissonance, a metaphor for what is developing onstage.

In spite of the play’s problems in its first act, the second act brings clarity and exposes the characters’ search for meaning as they grapple with sorrow and the struggles of addiction.

Strong acting from the ensemble brings the characters to life. Of special note is Keren Lugo’s Yazmin who provides a counterbalance to Elliot’s search for focus. While Sean Carvajal gives life to Elliot’s street sense, his diction is often difficult to understand. The relationship between two of the chat room participants, played by Montae Russell and Fiona Rene, is moving and at times lends a touch of humor.

The magic of theater is its ability to take us into the lives of people we might never personally encounter. Water by the Spoonful gave me an insight into the struggles of people I will probably never actually meet. Although the first act was problematic, the second act’s resolution made for a moving and touching theater experience.

Water by the Spoonful plays through March 11th at the Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave. Los Angeles. Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. $25-$95. (213) 628-2772 or www.centertheatergroup.org.