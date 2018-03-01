This Immersive Atwater Village Play Lets You Travel to Oz

In The Speakeasy Society’s immersive play The Kansas Collection, the Land of Oz is in turmoil. Dorothy is missing and The Scarecrow has assumed control, banning all magic. This doesn’t sit well with Glinda, and a resistance is brewing behind the scenes. Multiple factions complete and connive for power, while you—the audience member—are forced to choose to whom you’ll pledge your loyalty.

The Kansas Collection is by no means a traditional play. It takes place in five separate chapters, each installment ranging from about 20 to 45 minutes of performance time. They take place on different nights, with venues in Atwater Village, East Hollywood and Chinatown.

Audience members enter in small groups, where they must interact with a variety of characters. Choices made may change what pieces of the show a guest sees, resulting in different experiences for each guest. It’s a form of theater known as “immersive” or “interactive,” and it’s been growing rapidly in Los Angeles over the past several years. For Julianne Just, co-artistic director of The Speakeasy Society, it’s about creating a multi-sensory, 360-experience in which the audience member is an active participant.

“I know a lot of people get really nervous when they hear active participant,” Just said. “They imagine going to a comedy show and getting pulled up on stage and being made a spectacle for the sake of the rest of the audience. That’s not really what we’re doing or what we’re interested in doing. Our goal is to make the audience a vital part of the experience and for them to feel like that role is adding to their storytelling experience.”

For instance, a guest might be brought into a tent as a new recruit to the Scarecrow’s Army. They’ll be asked to fill out a form and answer a series of questions. Depending on their responses, a recruiter may tell them to seek out or stay away from a man in a top hat. The guest can then choose whether they follow or ignore that advice.

In addition to the performances, supplemental story comes in the form of in-character emails, videos, and optional scavenger hunts. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy a lounge area before and after performances, where they can grab a drink and mingle with other audience members.

The Speakeasy Society previously ran the first four chapters several weeks apart through 2017. This is the first time they’re running the chapters on consecutive weekends. Guests who miss a show or need a recap will receive one, upon request, at the next one.

Tickets for ”The Vow,” the fifth and final chapter of The Kansas Collection, will go on sale in April, with performance dates in May. Purchase tickets online at SpeakeasySociety.com.

Show dates (exact venue addresses to be revealed after purchase):

Chapter 1: The Key ($20), March 1-3, Atwater Village

Chapter 2: The Axe ($20), March 9-10, East Hollywood

Chapter 3: The Door ($30), March 15-17, Chinatown

Chapter 4: The Invitation ($20), March 23-24, Atwater Village