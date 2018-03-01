[THOMAS STARR KING] Zoopalooza Project

Hi, my name is Karina and for the past few months my group members and I have been working on a project called “Zoopalooza.”

This is a hallmark activity, organized by the Gifted Arts & Tech Magnet 7th grade teachers and performed by the awesome us—the students in the program.

This project is about endangered animals that live at the Los Angeles Zoo. Each group had to research and observe their own animal. After a long process of note taking, groups started working on all of their assignments.

For the English portion we needed to create a 3D art piece, a story of the origin of our animal, and two poems.

There was also a geographic range component with a map and a history topic that we had to research.

For science we had to complete a questionnaire and create a documentary.

Finally, for math we had to create a scale model of the animal’s habitat and a poster board.

All of these materials took a lot of effort. However, it was all worth it when we got to present our work in front of fellow classmates, teachers, and some sixth grade students.

Also we got to have an awards ceremony for the groups who did well during this project, with awards given for the best of the following categories: 3-D Model, Documentary, Display Board, Presentation & Costumes.

Overall this project was lots of fun. I hope the students next year will enjoy this as much as I did.