[UNITED STATES CONGRESS] The Hollowing Out of the State Department

America’s diplomats and other State Department employees are at the frontlines of promoting U.S. interests in every corner of the globe, sometimes risking life and limb to do their job in dangerous places. We owe them our thanks and support, but they are getting precious little of either during the Trump Administration.

Instead, top level posts remain unfilled, the department’s budget had been drastically cut and morale within the institution that handles our international relations and presents our face to the world is at an all-time low.

The recent departure from the State Department of Tom Shannon, a career diplomat with nearly 35 years of service, shocked diplomatic circles. Although the early retirement of the number three official and most senior diplomat at the State Department may seem routine in a new administration, it is not. It’s highly unusual, destructive and unfortunately, has become the new normal. He is only the latest in a long line of senior diplomats heading for the exit at the agency’s headquarters.

Since the inauguration of Donald Trump and appointment of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, the drumbeat of officials leaving the State Department has steadily continued month by month.

Secretary Tillerson’s cornerstone initiative during this past year has been the “redesign” of the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The process has been undertaken with little transparency, but one of Tillerson’s reported goals is to cut 2000 civil servants and career diplomats. He has purportedly already achieved half that number. To that end, many mid-career foreign and civil service officials have joined the exodus, and fewer young professionals are seeking a diplomatic career. Those who don’t leave risk being sidelined in various ways, including senior staff who are now assigned to administrative functions. The result is a foreign service that is being depleted of some of its most talented and experienced staff at a time when we need them most.

Compounding the Administration’s message of disdain for diplomacy, last year the White House presented a budget that cut funding for the State Department and USAID by 30 percent and this week presented a budget for fiscal year 2019 at roughly the same level. This is not only draconian, but it makes us less safe. Without diplomatic tools in our arsenal, we are more reliant on the use of force. As the General James Mattis famously said in 2013: “If you don’t fund the State Department fully, then I need to buy more ammunition.“ Congress has rightfully rejected these funding cuts—it must continue to do so.

The gutting of the State Department presents real threats to the security of the nation, creating vulnerabilities that put us at risk—and for no reason.

I am confident in the resilience of the men and women of the foreign and civil service to weather this storm, but there is no ignoring the fact that it will take years, perhaps decades, for the State Department to fully recover from the damage being done.

We must combat this administration’s efforts to dismantle the State Department and reassure both our allies and hostile nations that the United States does not intend to retreat from its role as the leader of the free world.