When Griffith Park is Your Office: A Day in the Life of a Ranger

As Park Ranger Adam Dedeaux and I drove down Griffith Park’s Mulholland Trail, a hiker stopped our truck.

“Hey, how do you get to Griffith Park?”

Dedeaux and I exchanged half glances like, “Is this guy okay?” before he politely told the hiker, “Sir, this is Griffith Park.”

It turns out the lost man was looking to get back to the picnic areas near the Merry Go Round and didn’t realize the park also included over 4,300 acres of wilderness.

While I knew Griffith Park was big—four times bigger than San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and five times bigger than New York’s Central Park—I never had a sense of its magnitude until I rode along with Ranger Dedeaux in February.

Dedeaux was to give me a taste of an average day in the life of a ranger. Admittedly, I was expecting a day of excitement doing things like rescuing stranded hikers.

Instead, I came on a relatively quiet day in the park, which according to Dedeaux, is a good thing.

“It means people are enjoying themselves and aren’t having any trouble,” he said.

Ironically, the day before my ride-along, the rangers helped put out a small fire in nearby Elysian Park. And the day after, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti toured the park with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But while I may have missed out on all the excitement, I did gain a great appreciation for the massive park, which serves as the city’s backyard—and the rangers who serve it.

A typical ranger’s day starts with a 10 a.m. meeting where Dedeaux informs a dozen assembled rangers on any major events in the park, doles out ranger assignments and provides any relevant news and information.

From there, the rangers head to their posts.

Dedeaux is the Senior Park Ranger/Field Supervisor—basically the unit’s sergeant.

But that’s only one of the many hats he wears—and that’s not just a metaphor. In his backseat of his city truck are a traditional “Smokey Bear” hat, a fire helmet, an ATV helmet, a ranger baseball cap and a search and rescue helmet—each a physical representation of the many jobs a ranger has.

Then there are the jobs no hat covers, like when Dedeaux helped remove the sheets that briefly transformed the Hollywood Sign into “HOLLYWeeD” last year.

Reminiscing about that New Year’s Day prank, Dedeaux said, “In what other job do you get to climb the Hollywood Sign?” before quickly adding, “I don’t condone trespassing at the sign. It’s illegal.”

While all rangers are expected to be prepared for anything, they each have a focus. Dedeaux’s is firefighting and, as such, he drives a truck rigged for quick on-the-spot firefighting, which can drive through areas that are too tight for a fire engine. On board Dedeaux’s truck, there is always a 100–gallon tank of water, just in case.

There are over 70 miles of hiking trails in Griffith Park and Dedeaux drives over all of them at least once per day.

His daily patrol takes him to busy landmarks like the Griffith Observatory, along with places I didn’t know existed like the Griffith Park Composting Facility. There, dead leaves, grass clippings and other plant life are blended with what Dedeaux called “zoo doo” (exactly what you think it is) and made into compost, which is used as fertilizer within Griffith Park. The area is open to the public and all Angelenos can pick up free compost for home use.

According to Dedeaux, when he applied to be a ranger, it was a two-year process, which included background checks, physical exams, physical fitness tests, written tests, an essay and an oral exam.

“From 2,000 candidates,” he said, “I was one of two rangers selected.”

Once selected, Dedeaux said he still had to go through the Los Angeles Police Academy, because rangers are considered law enforcement officers, with the power to issue citations within the park.

While we were out on patrol, Dedeaux did respond to a few minor reports of criminal activity like people allegedly smoking cannabis in an enclosure at the old Los Angeles Zoo area—no smokers were found—and dealing with pet owners who had their dog off leash and refused to be ticketed.

The latter, Dedeaux said, is actually a serious problem, as off-leash dogs can tackle children or startle horses.

“People committing serious crimes won’t fight it, but people doing minor things like running dugs off leash tend to challenge [me] because they don’t think it’s a big deal,” Dedeaux said.

According to Dedeaux, the strangest ticket he’s written over the years was to a man who was feeding Doritos to a coyote.

Dedeaux said he loves his job and Griffith Park, which he fondly calls “his office.”

He said he feels honored to work in Griffith Park and wants to share his love of the outdoors with fellow Angeleños.

“Parks keep people in big cities sane,” he said. “It’s important to go out and see something living that’s not you or your dog.”