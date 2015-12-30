2015 Updates and Year in Review

WALTER DELEON

Attorneys representing Walter DeLeon filed in December a claim of intention to sue the city of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD), LAPD officer Cairo Palacios and other unnamed defendants over an officer-involved shooting in Los Feliz that left DeLeon permanently disfigured and unable to care for himself. If the LAPD does not resolve the matter within 45 days, it will trigger a formal lawsuit.

DeLeon is the unarmed man who was shot by LAPD Officer Palacios June 19th while walking along Los Feliz Boulevard. According to police, they feared he carried a concealed weapon under a towel draped over this arm, and he was acting in an aggressive manner. Attorneys for DeLeon and family members said DeLeon often carried a towel to wipe away perspiration.

Since the shooting, DeLeon—who was not expected to live—has had nine surgeries. About a quarter of DeLeon’s head is now caved in, and he no longer can walk, has lost sight in one eye and is nearly blind in the other and has lost most of his cognitive function.

The complaint seeks action to hold the LAPD accountable for its conduct, to change and reform LAPD policy, procedures and training and unspecified damages due to DeLeon’s “permanent and catastrophic injuries.”

GATTO MURDER

Two years after California State Assemblymember Mike Gatto’s father, Joseph, was murdered in his Silver Lake home, there have been no arrests in the case, despite a $50,000 reward.

Shortly after marking the November anniversary of his father’s death with a candlelight vigil at the Silver Lake Reservoir, Gatto (D-Glendale) issued a notice December 2nd that he was abandoning his campaign for Carol Liu’s (D-La Canada Flintridge) California State Senate seat in 2016. In his statement, the 41-year-old Gatto cited, in part, the need to spend more time with his family and the fact that his father’s murder was still unsolved.

“At this moment, my family needs me and they must be my first priority,” he said in the statement.

Gatto will be termed out of the California State Assembly in 2016.

According to the Los Angeles Times, filings with the Secretary of State’s office indicate Gatto may be exploring a run for lieutenant governor in 2018.

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4 ELECTION

Last year saw the first new Los Angeles City Councilmember for our local area in nearly 15 years.

Former healthcare worker and former aide to Los Angeles County Supervisor Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, David Ryu succeeded termed-out councilmember Tom LaBonge in 2015, beating LaBonge’s former chief of staff Carolyn Ramsay.

Few could have imagined Ramsay not succeeding her boss when she first announced her campaign in 2013, but constituent disenchantment, media reports of improper LaBonge discretionary spending and a whip-smart campaign that brought out many new Korean voters, put the 40-year-old Ryu over the top. Ryu is the first Korean-American to ever be elected to the Los Angeles City Council.

On his first day in office, Ryu quickly put into action one of his campaign promises: to provide transparency in his spending. In doing so, he rescinded more than $600,000 in discretionary funds LaBonge promised non-profits and other agencies during his last days in office.

At Ryu’s 100th day in office mark, community leaders said they were mostly pleased with his performance but that the hard work of the district was still ahead of him.

The race was a hot-ticket in Los Angeles politics, with 14 candidates. We reached out to all of them for an update. Not all responded, but those that did indicate a sense they remain involved in a variety of ways.

Michael Schaefer says he has purchased a home in Palm Springs and ran for mayor of that city, which he did not win. According to a note from Schaefer, he has now returned to Las Vegas where he manages property.

Sheila Irani, who was endorsed by the Los Angeles Times and the Los Feliz Ledger for the March primary, won an election for the President of the Lake Hollywood Homeowner’s Assoc., adopted a private security arrangement to manage crimes at night at what’s called “The Vista”—a clearing in the Lake Hollywood area that attracts tourists and others for a view of the Hollywood Sign and secured funding for fencing at Lake Hollywood Park for a family picnic area. She additionally won an election for the chair of outreach for the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council along with her role, in the same capacity, for the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council. She additionally manages her own real estate and other investments and continues working advising clients, nationwide, on marketing issues of transportation.

In that vein, Irani is also working with various agencies in making self-driving cars a way of life in Los Angeles.

“I don’t think a subway that takes 30 years and billions to build is the best option for L.A. in comparison,” she said.

As far as her former competitor goes, Irani said she believes Ryu is “wisely educating himself on the voices in the district who offer community driven solutions and will shortly be implementing long range solutions to some very complex, but nagging problems.”

Irani specifically mentioned Ryu’s expertise as a former health care worker, regarding the issue of homelessness.

“I am hoping in the next few months he will use his expertise in homelessness to get L.A. a strategy that will help those in need within the limits of the City’s finances.

Tomas O’Grady, has been staying busy with his non-profit.

“I have been building school gardens with our non-profit EnrichLA and finally I am no longer in trouble with my mother for being out of touch. Eireann ([my] 15-year-old daughter) and I visited the family farm in Ireland this Thanksgiving.”

O’Grady said he is pleased with Ryu’s first months in office.

“He. . . really looks like he is keeping his word and putting his constituents first. We. . . are happy. We are his constituents. Long may it last.”

Former candidate Wally Knox campaigned mostly on the issue that the current Los Angeles City Council operates like a fiefdom for 15 city councilmembers. One key issue during his campaign was how elected officials often decide on development issues, one at a time, within their districts, rather than adhering to various city wide plans.

“I believed then, and am still convinced, that development in Los Angeles is out of control. There is no restraint, no guidance and absolutely no real planning,” he said. “The key defect is the constant meddling of City Council in planning decisions.”

After the election, Knox said he continued conversations with community leaders on how best to solve our development problems.

“I was determined to find a workable program of reform,” he said.

According to Knox, those talks were “beginning to bear fruit when a group of activists recently introduced an initiative measure for next year’s November ballot that would massively overhaul the process.”

According to Knox, he has not taken a position on that possible ballot initiative because he said, “there are parts I find very attractive and some that I question. . . One way or the other, 2016 will be a watershed year as Los Angeles’ voters determine the city’s direction for a generation or more.”

According to former candidate Rostom Sarkissian, he has continued working at his consultancy, RMedia and has teamed up with other consulting firms to write grants for municipal and non-profit clients across Southern California.

Additionally, Sarkissian said he and some of his friends have launched ReadMyEssays.com, a college essay coaching and editing service for high school students applying to college.

Sarkissian said he thinks Ryu’s outsider status on the City Council is a blessing in disguise.

“He might be outnumbered on the council, but the 4th District is home to countless influential and vocal activists and thought leaders who can help David amplify messages which challenge the status quo. This constituency will reward David for his independence and inquisitive approach to problem solving,” Sarkissian said.

GREEK THEATER

The city’s Dept. of Recreation and Parks is currently undertaking a $1.5 million renovation of the Greek Theater, including stabilizing the safety of some of the venue’s seating and creating an open plaza for pre-performance picnicking in front of the venue.

The Greek was often in the headlines in 2015 as the city grappled with whether to award a contract for its management to longtime incumbent Nederlander, whose contract expired October 31, or Beverly Hills based Live Nation.

The city’s five panel Recreation and Parks Commission selected Live Nation. But the Los Angeles City Council voted to overrule the commission and instead have the city’s Dept. of Recreation and Parks run the venue, at least temporarily, as doing so would generate more revenue for the city.

LABONGE

DISCRETIONARY FUNDS

Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu appointed nine members of the community to a newly created “Discretionary Task Force,” a promise he made during his campaign to replace termed-out Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge.

The task force first met in October and immediately set out to reevaluate over $600,000 in discretionary fund transfers LaBonge had approved in his last days in office. However, as his first action in office, Ryu received council approval to have LaBonge’s last minute transfers rescinded, in order to have more time to evaluate them.

The issue of discretionary funds became a sore spot for LaBonge and his former Chief of Staff Carolyn Ramsay, who lost to Ryu in a May runoff.

Last winter and spring, the Ledger first reported LaBonge moved nearly $1.6 million from discretionary funds, allocated to his office mostly for infrastructure repairs, for the purpose of salaries since 2006. The Ledger reported 80% of those transfers occurred since 2012.

LABONGE MISSING DOCUMENTS

Two retired city attorneys who live in Los Feliz are investigating with the Los Angeles City Attorney and possibly other agencies the possibility that outgoing Los Angeles City Councilmember, Tom LaBonge destroyed public documents in the days and weeks before he left office June 30th.

If it is proven that LaBonge intentionally destroyed public documents, it would be a felony. To date, a spokesperson for the city attorney, said he can’t investigate the allegation criminally, as LaBonge is considered a former client.

According to two city officials, there is currently no formal process for the transfer of documents from an outgoing councilmember to a successor.

The issue of missing documents in Los Angeles City Council District 4 was first published by the Ledger in October, after numerous sources indicated LaBonge left nothing for his successor, David Ryu, when he took office July 1st.

O’FARRELL LAWSUIT

A trial that saw repeated delays in 2015, involving Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell and a contractor hired during his 2013 campaign, has been delayed until April.

O’Farrell is one of three defendants being sued by Kimberly Canody, a woman who was involved in a traffic collision with the driver of a van who was hired to pass out campaign fliers by O’Farrell’s campaign.

According to court filings, in May 2013, Canody suffered permanent injuries that required 12 surgeries after a Chevy Astro van hit her Suzuki scooter head on while making a turn on Santa Monica Boulevard.

In court documents, O’Farrell has denied responsibility for the accident citing that he had no involvement or oversight of the hiring of campaign workers.

LOS FELIZ BANK ROBBER

The suspect who robbed three banks in Los Feliz within an hour in August is still at large, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Dept.

The man first attempted to rob the Chase Bank on Vermont Avenue and then the Bank of America on Hillhurst Avenue. He left both locations empty handed, but was successful on his third try at the now vacated Citibank on Hillhurst Avenue.

All banks were closed within a 10-mile radius of Los Feliz the day of the crimes. No additional robberies were reported.

HOMELESSNESS

This month, the city cleared yet another homeless encampment that had sprung up earlier in the Vermont Triangle Park, located at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The Triangle, which underwent an $800,000 renovation transforming it from a slab of concrete into a tiny park in 2008, was intended to serve as a gateway to the Los Feliz community.

But the site became host to a large homeless encampment in December of last year, and smaller encampments have continued to pop up in the same location intermittently.

The Los Angeles City Council voted in June to approve a set of ordinances intended to make it easier for the city to clear such encampments in the future.

MOBILITY PLAN

The Mobility Plan 2035, new city policy which would rework many major Los Angeles streets to encourage walking and the use of bikes and public transit over cars, was passed by the Los Angeles City Council in August, but is now the subject of multiple lawsuits.

The advocacy group Fix the City has filed two lawsuits against the city regarding the sweeping plan, as has another non-profit organization.

The lawsuits stem from the plan itself, which would remove car lanes for bicycle lanes in some locations throughout Los Angeles, and what petitioners claim are procedural issues in the city’s approval of the plan, after it included a handful of amendments, by Los Angeles City Councilmembers Gil Cedillo, Paul Koretz and David Ryu, to the previously approved plan by the Los Angeles Planning Commission and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

ROWENA ROAD DIET

The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council (SLNC) has decided to withhold taking a position on the current status of the so-called “Rowena Road Diet” until Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu and the Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation provide the results of a current and thorough traffic report and analysis of the street—which is often used as throughway from Los Feliz to Silver Lake and to the 2 and 5 freeways.

The half-mile long “road diet,” between Hyperion Avenue and Glendale Boulevard, was installed on Rowena Avenue at the request of Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge, to improve safety after a fatal nighttime pedestrian accident in 2012.

What was once a four-lane road—two lanes in either direction—was changed to two lanes, with a center turning lane and bicycle lanes on either side.

The road diet is seen by many as an example of future changes that may occur as part of the city’s Mobility Plan 2035, which recommends such changes to streets citywide from San Pedro to the San Fernando Valley.

CITY LIGHTS LUXURY APARTMENTS

Despite a sizeable opposition organized through petition websites and social media, developers Hollyhill and Chandler Pratt have been given the green light by the city to proceed on the construction of a 202-unit luxury apartment building with street level commercial space at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue.

In response to a request by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, developers met with local architect Brenda Levin to revise the look of the development. Those revisions to the six-story development have yet to be revealed.

LOS FELIZ SIX POINT INTERSECTION

Several solutions being considered for the oft-called confusing intersection where Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard, Virgil Avenue, Hillhurst Avenue and Sunset Avenue intersect include curb islands, a roundabout and improved phasing of traffic lights.

Although it’s not a particular hot spot for accidents, a high percentage of area residents surveyed in a May 2015 LFNC study said the traffic flow at the intersection is confusing, full of delays and, in general, feels unsafe.

According to a spokesperson with Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu, the council office is considering requesting a study be conducted for the intersection by the Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation.

SCIENTOLOGY ANTENNA

The Church of Scientology has either abandoned or put on hold its plans to erect its logo on top of an existing 160-foot antenna at its newly owned studios on Sunset Boulevard, which formerly housed KCET.

The issue was a hot topic over the summer after an architectural firm presented a rendering of the church’s plan to the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council.

Many local residents spoke out against it, claiming the illuminated signage would shine into their bedrooms at night and citing ongoing controversies with the church.

The fate of the sign, however, is ultimately at the church’s discretion as building permits allowing it have already been approved by the city.

EL NIÑO PREPARATIONS IN GRIFFITH PARK

With potentially the biggest El Niño in recorded history expected to begin in January, Griffith Park officials took precautions in 2015 to prevent flooding and landslides.

The city’s Recreation and Parks Forestry Division has installed concrete traffic dividers and sandbags at potential problem areas known for flooding and mudslides near homes in Los Feliz. Additionally, areas in the park most affected by drought and fire in recent years have been stocked with the heavy equipment.

BUNGALOW DEMOLITION

Gohar Afifi, owner of Celebrity Cleaners on Russell and Hillhurst avenues, worked in 2015 to get city approval to demolish two adjacent bungalows he purchased in 2012 on Russell Avenue for a parking lot.

Originally denied by the city’s planning and zoning department, Afifi has appealed and a new hearing is set for February 23rd.

According to a letter addressed to city officials from Los Feliz Business Improvement District President Chris Serrano, Afifi’s strategy for his final appeal is to make the parking lot available to the general public, not just for parking at his dry cleaning shop and the downsized Citibank that opened at the location in October.

Meanwhile, locals are pushing to have the one of the bungalows—which was owned by Forrest Ackerman, an early pioneer of the sci-fi genre—an historic monument.

TARGET CONSTRUCTION

Los Angeles City Council is expected to vote on a City Planning Commission recommendation to change city zoning laws, in part, to clear the way for the construction of a Target store at Western Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

In a hearing November 12th, the nine-member City Planning Commission recommended changing the zoning height where the Target would be to allow construction up to 75 feet. Currently, the area in question has a height limit for commercial projects of 35 feet. The store’s height is currently set for construction at 74 feet, which opponents have said is out of character for the area and would block views.

During the hearing, commissioners said the amendments would result in zoning rules that are better suited to “retail superstores.”

A comment from attorney Robert Silverstein, the attorney representing litigants over the store’s construction, was not returned by deadline.

The building of the Target was halted in August 2014 after a judge sided with project opponents, including the La Mirada Avenue Neighborhood Assoc.

The Target project was originally approved by the Los Angeles City Council in 2012, with construction beginning soon after. By the time the project’s approval was overturned in court and a judge had ordered construction to stop in 2014, much of the Target was already built.

ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS/CITIBANK COMMUNITY SPACE

The location where many local civic minded organizations meet, the second floor “community room” of the now closed Citibank building on Hillhurst Avenue, remains in flux as the building’s official owner as of this fall, St. Mary of the Angels, has not allowed access to its ongoing legal issues. Previously, the church only owned the land on which the building sits.

In a final judgment released in December, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in favor of Father Christopher Kelley and others, ruling that they control the church and its holdings. However, the church’s current administration—including Los Feliz resident Marilyn Bush—has appealed that ruling to a higher court. The two sides have been in a legal dispute over the church and its holdings for three years.

The community groups that have been locked out of the building since November are the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Los Feliz Improvement Assoc. and the Los Feliz Business Improvement Assoc.

Bush and the church’s current leadership have said they cannot allow the meetings at the site, citing insurance issues and concern their opponents, specifically Kelley and those that side with him, may overtake the site if allowed in.

Meanwhile, Kelley and his supporters have publicly stated community meetings can resume at the site if they are victorious in the legal actions.

The legal dispute stems from a complex timeline when the church, under Kelley, voted to disaffiliate from the Anglican Church and join the Roman Catholic Church. In doing so, the church was placed in a holding area of sorts, which made it unclear whose jurisdiction it was under. Around the same time, the then governing body of the church—known as a vestry—asked Kelley to resign, which he refused to do, citing among other issues, improper use of church funds, which has since been found legally to be unsubstantiated.

HYPERION BRIDGE

A lawsuit challenging the Los Angeles City Council’s approval—and its lack of requiring an environmental analysis—of a controversial Hyperion Bridge redesign favoring motorists over pedestrians and bicyclists is ongoing.

But the outlook is not good for opponents of the plan—according to Citizen Advisory Committee member and bicyclist’s rights activist Don Ward.

“The latest phase did not go in our favor,” said Ward, who along with the non-profit organization Bikeable Communities, is a petitioner in the suit filed July 10th. “There’s only a few options left…petitions aren’t going to matter at this point.”

Ward said he could not elaborate further as the issue is in active litigation.

A required seismic retrofit opened the door for other changes to the bridge, which became a contentious issue in 2015 among locals, sometimes pitting drivers against cyclists.

The option the city chose keeps the bridge’s current four car lanes and removes one of its sidewalks to make way for two bicycle lanes. Other options would have reduced the number of car lanes in favor of more amenities for cyclists and pedestrians.

HOLLYWOOD SIGN

Homeowners on Beachwood Drive United (HBDU), a group of Beachwood Canyon residents who filed suit with the city in July over safety issues in their neighborhood caused by tourists using Beachwood Drive to access a popular view of the Hollywood sign, may find relief in a plan to lessen traffic in and near Griffith Park that is currently being developed by a consulting firm at the request of Los Angeles’s Recreation and Parks Dept.

The plan would bring shuttles to an official viewing point for the sign located near the Griffith Park Observatory, which could ostensibly lessen tourists driving on Beachwood Canyon’s residential streets in search of a close up of the iconic landmark.

If the plan were adopted, park officials would also work with the city’s tourism board to funnel tourists to the new sign lookout location and other city-sanctioned viewpoints.

Although parking restrictions were put in place in June on Beachwood Drive, the suit alleges that hundreds of pedestrians still use the narrow street to access the sign daily.

COVE APARTMENTS

Residents at Los Feliz’s Cove apartment complex, a 43-unit, rent controlled property on Commonwealth Avenue acquired by real estate investment firm Robhana Group and Ness Property Management in May, have continued to fight Ness’s attempts to get them to leave.

According to Larry Gross of the Coalition for Economic Survival (CES), a nonprofit Los Angeles tenants rights organization, despite notices posted on residents’ doors in August by the management company indicating it would start a condo conversion of the complex within 90 days, no required paperwork has been filed with the city to carry out such conversion plans.

Ness, the management company has said the notices were simply a misunderstanding and were posted by a manager without approval from the company. But members of the Cove Tenants Assoc. said as of December the management company is still trying to convince residents to move. Some residents have reported dilapidated areas of the complex have not been repaired for months.

Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu wrote a letter to Ness in October, condemning tactics he said amounted to “tenant intimidation.”

The councilmember ended his letter with a warning that his office would continue to closely monitor the situation.

The Cove issue came on the heels of two other high-profile tenant evictions in May, at 1655 Rodney Drive and Franklin Avenue’s Villa Carlotta apartments. The owners of both buildings invoked the Ellis Act, a 1985 California law meant to allow owners of rent stabilized properties to evict tenants if they want to retire from the rental business.

STREET VENDING LAWS

Over the past year, Los Angeles city officials have been trying to create a set of guidelines for a legalized street vending system. In December 2014, the city’s Economic Development Committee met to outline a proposed citywide sidewalk vending policy.

In mid-October, the committee then received a report filed by the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, which included statements from residents gathered during public forums.

The report proposed a program allowing, “sidewalk vending on all city sidewalks with the exception of sidewalks that do not meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelines or could present public safety issues.”

Whether selling merchandise or food, illegal street vendors are reported to account for $504 million in annual sales.

Certain groups, like the Coalition to Save Small Business, a group comprised of local businesses, community members and organizations, are striving to help legalize a regulated street vending system, rather than blanket legalization.

“[The Coalition to Save Small Business] continues to work with the city council to regulate out-of-control street vending and look forward to a resolution that protects neighborhoods,” said Laura Mecoy, a spokesperson for the coalition. “With more than 50,000 unlicensed street vendors already operating in Los Angeles, the city council must develop effective and fully funded enforcement of street vending regulations if it wishes to have a successful street vending program.”

GRIFFITH PARK WATER RESTRICTIONS

Since emergency conservation regulations took effect in June, Griffith Park employees have taken steps to reduce water usage across the park’s 4,310 acres.

Laura Bauernfeind, Griffith Park’s Principal Grounds Maintenance Supervisor, said park visitors should not expect highly trafficked areas to appear as clean as they once were, since the city is now restricted from washing down these walkways and outdoor areas.

“Just like residents are not out there with hoses in their driveways, we can’t be either,” Bauernfeind said.

The park has also installed hollow, plastic irrigation pods called “irricades,” which deliver water to trees surrounding certain attractions, like the merry-go-round.

Residents living nearby the Silver Lake Reservoir were also imposed with residential landscaping guidelines. The Los Angeles Fire Dept. required residents to adhere to standards for trimming grass, weeds and native brush, in order to reduce the chance of an emergency in what they call “very high severity fire hazard zones.”

Non-compliant residents face potential citation and repeat offenders are subject to a fine.

Many homeowners have opted to remove the grass on their lawn altogether, receiving cash rebates from the Los Angeles Dept. of Water and Power’s (LADWP) SoCalWater$mart program to replace their grass with “California Friendly” plants.

ARMED SECURITY FOR LFVBID

LOS FELIZ—Los Feliz Village businesses are no longer receiving discounted rates on the armed private security patrol offered through the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District (LFVBID).

The LFVBID voted unanimously in December 2014 to fund the patrol for three months at discounted rates for participating businesses in its territory, the Ledger reported in January.

The LFVBID contracted Post Security Systems of Arcadia to provide the service and Post was responsible for getting businesses to sign up for the discounted service, at $50 per month, as opposed to the usual $200 per month.

When the LFVBID’s 3-month commitment ended in April, the Ledger reported only seven businesses had signed on individually to continue the service.

“[T]here was a discounted rate offered to BID businesses by Post for hiring them individually. Had enough businesses done so…the drive patrol throughout Village would have continued. That did not occur,” said LFVBID President Chris Serrano in an email.

AVOCADO STREET SPEEDING

LOS FELIZ—A speed survey for Avocado Street between Hillhurst and Commonwealth avenues, requested by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council (LFNC) in 2014, has still not been completed after being suspended by the city for lack of funding, according to LFNC Chair of Transportation Luke Klipp.

The Ledger reported in April that the LFNC also requested speed humps for the street, after the city denied their earlier request for a stoplight at Avocado Street and Commonwealth Avenue. However, the city’s “speed hump” program remains suspended due to a lack of funding.

The LFNC originally submitted a speed study request to former Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge in 2011 and then submitted a second request in 2014.

Klipp said he does not believe LaBonge’s successor David Ryu was made aware of the standing request.

POT SHOP BUSINESS TAX CERTIFICATES

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles City Council passed in October a motion to end the issuing of business tax certificates to marijuana dispensaries operating illegally within the city.

The motion, authored by City Councilmember Nury Martinez, was in response to the city’s practice of collecting taxes from illegally operating dispensaries, some of which were still open despite being previously ordered closed.

Additionally the motion mandates dispensaries operating legally under 2013’s Prop. D, show verification of their legality to city officials.

“The intent of the voters who passed Proposition D was to give access to medical marijuana to those who need it, not to inundate our neighborhoods with blight,” Martinez said.

All businesses are required to post their tax certificates—documents issued by the city and bearing its seal—in their windows to prove that they have paid their taxes. However, in the case of dispensaries, such paperwork can be misleading, giving police and customers the illusion such a business is operating legally even when it is not.

West Los Angeles Neighborhood Council Chair Jay Handal, speculated the lack of regulation is due to the large amount of revenue the city generates by taxing these businesses, the Ledger reported in April.

Medical marijuana businesses are taxed at a much higher rate than other businesses. Dispensaries pay $60 in taxes on every $1,000 of revenue they generate, while most other types of businesses pay around $4 per $1,000.

LFVBID DUES

LOS FELIZ—It has been six months since the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District (LFVBID) has received an update on the status of unpaid assessments from local businesses.

Every business in Los Feliz is automatically taxed, based on the number of its employees, to fund the LFVBID, which uses the collected amount for neighborhood clean up and outreach, among other projects.

According to LFVBID President Chris Serrano, the local volunteer organization relies on the city to collect these funds yearly.

Delinquent payments are not a new issue for the LFVBID. The Ledger reported in June that the LFVBID was again having trouble collecting these assessments. As a result the organization’s yearly budget was significantly reduced.

ED DUNST

LOS FELIZ—Ed Dunst, a formerly homeless Los Feliz area man, made Ledger headlines in March 2013 for donating $250 in dollar bills to Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church (OMGC), then again in September of this year when—no longer homeless—he celebrated his 79th birthday in the comfort of Serrano Convalescent Hospital.

Now, according to Claire Padama, an OMGC parishioner and president of St. Vincent de Paul, a Catholic charity organization with a chapter operating out of OMGC, he continues to thrive in his new home.

“He’s doing great,” said Padama, the woman responsible for the change in Dunst’s living situation, in December. “I visited him yesterday and brought him some gifts for Christmas.”

Padama, who accepted Dunst’s 2014 donation on behalf of St. Vincent de Paul, became friends with Dunst after finding out he had suffered a fall and been hospitalized. She arranged for him to live at Serrano upon his release from the hospital.

ATWATER MURDER

ATWATER VILLAGE—Lorraine Gonzalez, 55, was shot and killed by her nephew, Carlos Wilhelm, 39, in September following an argument over Wilhelm’s eviction from the Willimet Street home he shared with Gonzalez and her parents, Magdalena and Joseph Gonzalez, who owned the property.

Los Angeles Police Dept. officers arrived at the scene and surrounded the still-armed Wilhelm, shooting him in what spokesperson John Jenal called a “tactical deployment” situation.

It is believed officers shot Wilhelm in an attempt to get medical attention to Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilhelm was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he died the next morning.

LOS FELIZ MURDER MANSION

On October 30th, an online outlet reported that the story and events surrounding the infamous Perelson House—also known as the “Los Feliz Murder Mansion,”—would be made into a motion picture.

The as yet untitled film will be written by screenwriter Joshua Melkin and produced by The Coalition Group. The film will be based on an article by crime journalist Jeff Maysh published in 2015 on the website: medium.com.

In the early morning hours of December 7th, 1959, Dr. Harold Perelson murdered his wife and attacked his 18-year old daughter before killing himself. The family home on the TK BLOCK OF Glendower Place has sat empty since.

“I first heard the story when I moved to L.A.,” said Coalition Group producer Johnny Wunder. “It was uniquely creepy, a little sad and weird that the house stayed stuck in time in this town. It’s like a scar that never heals. Usually, if something like this happens, they tear it down or paint over it, but this was just left there on the hill.”

UPRIGHT CITIZENS BRIGADE

When Upright Citizens Brigade opened their new improvisational comedy school and theater on Sunset Boulevard in 2014, they did everything “by the books” according to Phil Del Costello, the campus’ manager. But unforeseen problems arose in 2015 with neighbors living in apartments behind the school on Serrano Avenue who said UCB has not provided enough parking for their students and guests who attend shows there.

UCB claims its parking is adequate, but improv attendees and students park in neighboring streets, for free, instead to avoid a $5 charge, which has created a parking shortage on nearby Serrano Avenue.

Although the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council (EHNC) has sought updates on solutions from UCB and its residential neighbors since last summer as of December, it has refrained from taking any formal action.

EHNC President Tereza Yerimyan advised the school to look into issuing parking permits as part of tuition and encouraged local residents to investigate permit-only parking for their street.

According to Tony Arranaga, spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, whose district includes the area, his office has mailed petitions in multiple languages to residents on Serrano Ave. If there is an adequate number of signatures, he said, the city could re-zone the street as permit-only parking.

Meanwhile, UCB has made arrangements with neighboring business with large and often unused parking lots that should alleviate the strain while they seek to acquire more parking spaces for their students and patrons in the area.

COYOTES

A proposal by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz to provide water to wildlife in the city’s nature areas, such as Griffith Park, has been dismissed as a non-effective solution.

On July 1st, Koretz introduced a motion calling on the Dept. of Animal Services, in partnership with other local wildlife agencies and organizations, to create a plan to provide watering troughs or other solutions for providing water to wildlife in the city’s nature areas. The goal of the motion was to entice wildlife—particularly coyotes— stressed by drought conditions to stay in designated natural areas and not search for water in residential areas.

In discussions about the motion, the Dept. of Recreation and Parks indicated that at this point, there is sufficient water for such animals in the natural areas, and that it is food, not water, that draws wildlife to residential areas.

For this reason, according to a spokesperson from Koretz’s office, the motion will be abandoned.

According to Officer Dinh of the Los Angeles Dept. of Animal Services, reports of coyote sightings in the Los Feliz Oaks area have gone down in recent months, while in the Hancock Park/Windsor Square area and in Oxford Square—just south of Hancock Park—there has been an uptick. He added that a coyote that was originally collared with a GPS device by the National Park Service in Echo Park was tracked moving in Hancock Park.

“As the collar has stopped sending information,” said Dinh, “we believe this coyote has died.”

Dinh said he is hopeful that other coyotes wandering into residential areas will move on if food is not readily available.

In the meantime, the Windsor Square Assoc. has distributed signs that alert residents of possible coyote encounters which display a website link for tips on how to deal with them.

GALA

The Girls Academic Leadership Academy (GALA) was awarded a $100,000 grant in December from the 2015 My LA2050 Grants Challenge.

Spearheaded by the Goldhirsh Foundation, the My LA2050 Challenge awards those who devise the most innovative and creative solutions toward making Los Angeles “the best place to learn, create, play, connect, and live.”

GALA is now accepting applications for incoming 6th and 9th grade students for its inaugural 2016-2017 school year.

The school will be the first non-charter all-girls school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) will feature a highly rigorous STEM—Science, Technology, Engineering and Math—curriculum be located on the Los Angeles High School campus on Olympic Boulevard just south of Windsor Village.

Approved by the LAUSD school board last April, the need for GALA was expressed by LAUSD Superintendent Ramon Cortines.

“It is clear that within our District, our female student population is underserved in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” he said. “This new school [will] help our students discover their potential, think critically and develop important intellectual skills.”

All girls within the LAUSD’s boundaries are equally welcome to apply, but as the curriculum will be highly rigorous, it is critical that applicants are motivated students.

The My LA2050 grant will be used to create a “Maker Space” at the school that will be a collaborative workshop where girls can gain practical hands-on experience with new technologies to design and build projects.

“We’re excited to build this special place for the girls,” said Liz Hicks, principal of GALA.

Applications to GALA will be accepted through January 6th and can be submitted at: galacademy.org

POLICE IN SCHOOLS

The issue of police in schools came to the national forefront in 2015 when a school police officer roughly handled a South Carolina high school student after she refused to relinquish her cell phone last October.

Here in Los Angeles, the largest independent school police department in the nation routinely patrols local, public middle schools and high schools, according to the Los Angeles School Police Dept. website.

At Los Angeles High School, Dean Jinoo Choi is clear when officers should step in and when they shouldn’t.

“Discipline issues are for deans and assistant principals,” Choi said. “If it’s an illegal act—possession of controlled substances knives or fighting on campus—then it’s an issue for the officers.”

Candy Quintanilla, assistant principal overseeing discipline at Thomas Starr King Middle School in Silver Lake agrees and added that such a policy gives school children a different glimpse of police from what they hear in the news. At her school, the officer is seen as a trusted, adult figure by the students.

“Nowadays, the way officers are often perceived, that’s unusual,” said Quintanilla, “It’s not common.”

FRANKLIN HILLS ANNEXATION

LOS FELIZ—The issue of whether approximately 250 to 300 area homes will be annexed out of Los Feliz and into the Franklin Hills neighborhood is currently stalled, according to Franklin Hills Residents Assoc. (FHRA) President Tim Cowell, while the organization awaits input from newly elected Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu.

The issue pertains to the homeowner’s association’s desire to install city signage at the corner of Tracy and Talmadge streets. Doing so, would change the city’s formal boundaries for Franklin Hills and would require a vote by the Los Angeles City Council.

The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council and the Los Feliz Improvement Assoc., both in 2015, initially approved such a change, but each reversed its decision later after numerous residents, affected by such a change, indicated doing so could potentially alter the resale values of their homes and increase their homeowner’s insurance as Franklin Hills, they said, has more perceived crime.

The FHRA argued they only wanted to increase their boundaries to reflect the clean-up volunteer work they already do there.

RENT INCREASES ON HILLHURST AVENUE

The long standing Transcend Salon, on Hillhurst Avenue, closed it doors in August after a new owner of the building tripled the rent to more than $9,000 a month.

The building where the salon and the popular café, the Mustard Seed, is located, was sold to James and Lisa Jeffs of Westgate Management, LLC, of Los Angeles in April.

According to Ashoor “Bob” Geevargis, 68, of the salon, Mustard Seed “got a much better deal,” and did not have to relocate.

Realtor Matthew Dobson of Arbor Realty Capital Advisors, out of Pasadena, said last summer the building’s new owners were “exploring a bunch of plans,” for the property.

But as of December, it remains not leased. Calls to Dobson in December were not returned.

The issue of such a long standing tenant—Transcend has been on Hillhurst for more than three decades—being forced out of the neighborhood due to rise in rent, came on the heals of BevMo!, the chain liquor store, withdrawing its application for a license also on Hillhurst Avenue last summer, due in part to an over saturation of liquor licenses in the area.

Geevargis had been the hair stylist of choice for many locals and some of Hollywood’s elite like Leonardo Di Caprio, Sharon Stone and Kelly Preston.

ANZA TRAIL

An issue of contention in a lawsuit by two non-profits against the construction of youth baseball fields at the Crystal Springs picnic area of Griffith Park was proven to be a falsehood in 2015.

Friends of Griffith Park (FoGP) and the Griffith Charitable Trust have contended in court documents the proposed ballfields, break California environmental laws, in part, as a 1776 expedition by Juan Bautista de Anza walked and camped at and near the site where the ballfields would be built.

However, a retired aquatic biologist, Christopher Richard, discovered in 2011 the 240 member expedition of men, women, children and 800 heads of cattle, could not have traversed the area as it would have been flooded by prolonged rainfall and instead the expedition traversed what is now the 101 Freeway and the Cahuenga Pass, which the National Park Service (NPS) now also supports.

However, the NPS plans on still marking the De Anza trail in Griffith Park as being “near” that location as a commemoration.

The issue of memorializing the De Anza expedition in Griffith Park was initiated in 2012 by Friends of Griffith Park and despite the research, the non-profit holds firm to their contention as FoGP boardmember Marian Dodge submitted public comment to the Los Angeles City Council that the expedition camped in the location and near the Los Angeles Zoo parking lot, Autry Museum and the Ferraro Soccer Fields.

But Richard says the non-profits’ contention is just not true.

“I absolutely do not agree with that,” he said.

BASEBALL FIELDS

An undisclosed settlement made to the city of Los Angeles by attorneys representing Friends of Griffith Park and the Griffith Charitable Trust in relationship to a lawsuit filed on their behalf over the city’s approval to build two youth baseball fields in Griffith Park was declined by the Los Angeles City Council December 1st.

Meanwhile, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge ordered the parties to continue settlement talks December 7th and scheduled another hearing for January 15th.

The parties filed a lawsuit in Sept. 2014 claiming the city approved the project in violation of California environmental laws and claim the environmental analysis overseen and conducted the city is flawed.

PERMANENT PERFORMANCE ARTS STAGE AT GRIFFITH PARK’S OLD ZOO

Litigation continues regarding the construction of a permanent performance arts stage at Griffith Park’s Old Zoo with the next hearing date set for February.

The project, which was deemed did not require an environmental review, was approved by the city in 2014. But soon after, Friends of Griffith Park and the Griffith J. Griffith Charitable Trust field a lawsuit against the city demanding it violated California environmental laws with the approval of the project. In its lawsuit, the petitioners request a full environmental review of the project.

The performance stage would be used by the Symphony in the Glen and the Independent Shakespeare Co. for free concerts in Griffith Park in the summer.

BARNSDALL FARMERS MARKET

The Barnsdall Park farmers market, which saw a dramatic reduction in business after it was switched from Wednesdays to Mondays in 2014 and closed for good at the end of September, despite East Hollywood resident Patti Nicklaus’s best efforts to save it. Nicklaus started a petition to switch the market back to Wednesdays last summer.

The Wednesday-to-Monday change was originally made to increase parking availability for visitors to the Hollyhock House, which reopened in the February after five years of renovation and is closed on Mondays.

But due to a lack of business following the switch, the majority of vendors dropped out, and by July, the market was a ghost town.

Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles (SEELA), which ran the Barnsdall market, said they are working with Los Angeles City Council District 13 to find a new location for an East Hollywood farmers market location in 2016.

DASH CHANGES FOR LOS FELIZ AND SILVER LAKE

A study of the citywide DASH system is expected in January, which could make way for local changes in the quick route bus service.

In advance of the study, recommendations made by the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council (LFNC) include linking service between Los Feliz and Silver Lake, daily service to the Griffith Observatory and improving the route in Los Feliz Village, which has been called by the LFNC’s transportation representative as ineffective.

SISTER CITIES

The non profit became a sore spot for former Los Angeles City Council District 4 candidate and LaBonge Chief of Staff Carolyn Ramsay, when a low-level staffer responded to a request for two year’s worth of its financial records last February sayings such would have to wait until after the May 2015 election for LaBonge’s seat.

The Ledger ultimately sent a California Public Records Act request for the records, including the non-profit’s bylaws, but they were never received.

Later, the Ledger reported, the LaBonge staffer overseeing Sister Cities was possibly receiving double payment for the same work from LaBonge’s budget as well as the Dept. of Cultural Affairs, which LaBonge staffers denied.

After LaBonge was termed-out of office June 30th, Mayor Eric Garcetti appointed real estate developer Tom Gilmore as the executive director for the non-profit.

The Ledger requested an interview with Gilmore shortly thereafter, but he did not respond to the request.