Adios Annexation: Franklin Hills Boundary Line Stays As-Is

After much controversy, an application to extend the boundaries of Franklin Hills has expired once and for all.

In July, Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu (CD4) moved to reactivate the application, initially filed by the Franklin Hills Residents Assoc. (FHRA) during Ryu’s predecessor Tom LaBonge’s tenure, which had expired per city policy, the Ledger reported last month.

The motion reignited tensions between those for and against the boundary change, which would have incorporated an area of Los Feliz near Marshall high school into Franklin Hills.

The issue came to a head at a July Los Feliz Neighborhood Council meeting, when some members of the council, who had heard and voted on the issue once before, questioned why it was being revived.

At that meeting, several members of the public spoke out against the boundary change, citing concerns about property values and crime rates.

Others claimed stakeholders were misled as to the nature of the boundary change petition, which would rename a portion of Los Feliz as Franklin Hills, and said some of the 96 signatures for the change were ill-gotten, while members of the FHRA were adamant that all signatures were above board.

At the meeting, Ryu Deputy Adam Miller said anyone who no longer wanted their name on the petition could request that it be removed.

According to public records, 11 such requests were submitted to the city clerk’s office following the meeting.

Ultimately, the motion to reactivate was never voted on, but was instead “received and filed” at Ryu’s request, and the application remains expired.

“Received and filed means the motion is pretty much dead,” said an employee at the Los Angeles City Clerk’s office.

According to the City Clerk staffer, “If [the FHRA] wanted to try again, they’d have to start all over again…including collecting new signatures.”

FHRA President Tim Cowell did not return a request for comment.