Beachwood Crime & Fire Stats Show It’s Safe Despite Tourist Crush

BEACHWOOD CANYON—The most recent unwanted visitor to the tiny neighborhood poised directly below the Hollywood Sign and known as Hollywoodland, was a man arrested May 25th after climbing the letter “D” of the city’s most infamous landmark.

The 24-year-old’s prank and the ensuing swirl of police and news media helicopters televising the gag live on the local evening news shows was just another example of the chaos the sign brings area homeowners.

Since GPS on smart phones started directing hoards of tourists to North Beachwood Canyon Drive—the only access to the area’s approximate 540 homes, which dead-ends at a trailhead of Griffith Park within close proximity to the sign—the small community living in the sign’s shadow have complained the crush of cars and tourists have caused much more than quality of life headaches, but crime and other safety concerns.

Some are demanding the city shut down the trailhead to the sign, which they say was created illegally under former Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge, a long-term representative of the area and a vocal booster of public access to the park during his many years in office.

Life has gotten so bad for residents in the area, they’ve taken to making videos of the line of cars in cue on the street—or even worse, people and children walking in the middle of the street as if it were a park—to pose in front of Los Angeles’s most famous landmark. They report their driveways are blocked by errant cars, tourists defecate on their property and sometimes strangers even picnic on their lawns. Some say it’s all fun and games until a tourist or hiker, is accidentally run over while trying to take a selfie on the area’s tiny, poorly lit streets.

“It will be a big lawsuit when someone eventually gets killed up here,” said long time resident Sarajane Schwartz, who along with some other residents, has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming officials have essentially turned their once quiet neighborhood into a public park with no parking, no sidewalks and no bathrooms.

Multiple motions over the years authored by LaBonge, and now by his successor David Ryu, have also expressed concern over the area’s safety.

LaBonge initiated, before he left office last year, the installation of permit parking in the area, in an attempt to discourage tourists from visiting the area, a controversial remedy, which Ryu is continuing.

Last New Year’s Day, the Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) closed down the entire two-mile stretch of North Beachwood Drive entirely due to over congestion, to the relief of residents and the dismay of the area’s handful of shop owners.

In recent weeks, there have been some burglaries, two of which were in the area’s tiny business district. Additionally, residents report there have been occasions when drivers have hit parked cars and fled the scene and packages have been stolen from front door steps. And there have been incidences of car break-ins.

Of most concern, however, is the threat of fire in the area rich with chaparral, especially during these last handful of years of drought. Many have worried emergency responders would be unable to access the area due to traffic congestion.

But according to crime statistics provided by the LAPD, crime in the area is low and there has not been one reported incidence of fire or arson in years.

According to an analysis by the Ledger of crime and fire in the area from January 1st to May 9th for the years 2012 through 2016, the area had, on average, about 29 crimes during those months.

The highest number of crimes reported for that time frame, 37, came in 2013, with almost half of reports being burglaries from cars. The remaining crime figures were scattered amongst residential burglary, vandalism, identity theft or theft of personal property. All the crimes analyzed, were additionally scattered across a 24-hour period and the overwhelming majority were reported in the lower area of Beachwood Canyon Drive, between Franklin Avenue and the area’s business district.

A separate analysis indicated there has not been a reported fire in the area from 2012 to 2015 during the summer months of May to September.

“Beachwood is one of the safest areas in all of Hollywood,” said LAPD’s Manny Sanchez, who is the Senior Lead Officer for the area. “Thirty-seven crimes is not a lot, compared to other areas in our division that are tourist heavy like the intersection and shopping mall Hollywood and Highland.”

Further, Sanchez said, “In terms of violent crime, it’s one of the safest areas in the city” and an area, he said he does not see as any persistent safety issue.

“But there is potential,” for fire and crime, he said.

Depending on whom you talk with, you’ll get widely different points of view on this. Many worry tourists from more smoking friendly countries than the U.S. will drop a lit cigarette like they do at home and ignite a fire.

“All of these people are playing the ‘public safety card,’” said Alison Gallant, also a resident in the lower Beachwood Drive area. “It’s anecdotal crap.”

According to Joseph Castro, who has had various supervisory roles—including Deputy Fire Chief and Commander of Operations with the Los Angeles Fire Dept. the last 25 years all in the area, he personally decided to conduct a study of the area after local concerns over public safety reached what he called a “crescendo.”

There were “ugly email chains,” he said, of people accusing others of a “conspiracy” about crime and safety in the area, he said, “and the biggest complaint was that the council office does not care about public safety.”

So Castro, who now is the commander of emergency operations for the fire department citywide, conducted what he called a “very detailed threat assessment” of the area last summer.

“This was to dig down and to really determine how vulnerable,” the area truly is and how valid the complaints from local homeowners were, he said.

According to Castro, he sent a team of fire department staff—out of uniform—to the area for 45 days for at least an hour at a time. In total, he estimates staffers visited the area over 70 times at varying times of day.

“In all of those visits,” he said, “we found one person smoking and they were a local.”

According to Castro, “there is a startling low level of [crime and fire] in the area.” His survey, also examined data for car accidents—any kind of medical emergency.

“The data does not support we are in a safety crisis,” he said.

According to Castro, he provided his informal report, which he said was never meant to be made public, to current councilmember Ryu.

Councilmember Ryu declined, through a spokesperson, to be interviewed for this story.

Instead, a Ryu spokesperson forwarded a Power Point presentation Castro created and presented to the council office last year, which, the spokesperson said, indicates quite the opposite.

In the 11-page document, which is titled “Hollywood Sign LAFD Mitigation Plan,” the main threat listed is the potential for wildland fires, especially with declining moisture in the hillsides due to drought.

But according to Castro, the threat is less about tourists and hikers and more about man’s encroachment on nature.

“The area around the Hollywood Sign is absolutely at threat for a catastrophic wildfire,” Castro said. “People have built houses right in the middle of some of the most flammable brush in the world. This is compounded by narrow streets and other factors. That being said, the entire Santa Monica Mountains have nearly the identical threat [and] in many cases other areas have more of a threat, especially as we move west of the 405.”

Castro also confirmed his study queried fire and police personnel asking if they had ever been blocked from getting to an emergency on the street.

“There were frequently delays for our response time,” he said, “but no access route was ever blocked.”

Ultimately, Castro concluded the accusations of imminent danger in the area by local homeowners “were probably exaggerated.” Still, he said, their quality of life complaints are valid.

“I appreciate the people that live up there having their lives changed over the last 20 years,” he said. “It’s a social dilemma to strike a delicate balance. It’s not a private road. It’s a public park and everyone has a right to it.”

A number of remedies to the problem have been tried, including the construction of a new gate at the trailhead—at which point the city invited, via a press release, people to use the gate to access the park. But that action, initiated by LaBonge, spawned two lawsuits saying, in part, the gate was installed illegally and without a public process.

And the city’s latest round of measures has focused on weekend parking restrictions that have left some of the area’s tiny business district concerned for their economic survival.

But, echoing what some say is Ryu’s appeasement to a handful of wealthy homeowners demanding the tourists and hikers be gone, Castro said the situation is a political hot potato and a “no win” situation.

“The complaints [have] switched from quality of life issues, [like] an influx of transient visitors who don’t speak English and urinate on [residents’] property,” Castro said. “When those [complaints] were not effective, [homeowners] moved to the safety nexus. The political decision [on this] is squarely in [Ryu’s] office.”