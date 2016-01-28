Boxes from LaBonge’s Office Found Marked for Destruction

LOS ANGELES–More than 30 boxes from former Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge’s office, marked for destruction, have been recovered by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, according to a city attorney spokesperson. However, it is believed more than another 150 boxes may either be unaccounted for or destroyed.

According to Rob Wilcox, a spokesperson for City Attorney Mike Feuer, 35 boxes pertaining to Council District 4 (CD4) have been in the City Attorney’s possession “for several months” since it was discovered the boxes were at Piper Technical Center, a city facility, east of downtown, that houses varies city offices, including its records management and elections divisions.

It is not clear who alerted the City Attorney’s office that boxes from CD4 were at the facility.

According to Wilcox, representatives from the City’s Attorneys office were seeking legal documents relative to a least one lawsuit, a land use issue in Los Feliz, when “management” learned documents related to that litigation and other CD4 documents were at Piper. Wilcox said, the City Attorney’s office then had the Los Angeles Dept. of General Services transport the 35 boxes to the City Attorney’s office.

According to Wilcox, it is not known how long the boxes were at Piper facility. Additionally, Wilcox said he was still seeking information about who alerted the City Attorney’s office of the boxes.

Additionally, Michael Miller, a former city attorney who lives in Los Feliz, said in an interview today, that another 100 or more boxes may have already been destroyed.

According to Miller, he received documents this afternoon from the city’s General Services Dept., which handles city document management and custodial issues among other services, that LaBonge’s former director of administration, Juliette Durand requested General Services provide approximately 150 additional empty boxes the first few weeks of June. Additionally, according to documents Miller received, 10 boxes were picked up from LaBonge’s office by General Services in early June to be taken to Piper. According to Miller, some records show boxes of documents were to be “burned.”

It is not clear the whereabouts of the 150 boxes Durand ordered.

Multiple attempts to reach LaBonge, who served as councilmember for 14 years, were unsuccessful. LaBonge was termed out of office June 30th.

Miller received the information after he requested communications between LaBonge’s office and General Services through a California Public Records Request on the issue of possible missing documents from the former city councilmember’s office. The Ledger additionally sent General Services a similar public records request, of which General Services did not respond. City departments and agencies, in California, are required by state law to respond to such requests within 10 days of receipt, even if the response is to ask for more time.

According to Ryu spokesperson, Estevan Montemayor, CD4 staff is currently considering making public the documents that were previously earmarked for destruction.

“We have not had supporting documents,” Montemayor said, “for planning and land use issues as well as those for discretionary funds. It is very troublesome.”

Ryu presented a motion in December to have the City Attorney’s office and the City’s Chief Legislative Analyst create protocol for city council offices in transition. Currently, such protocol exists for the mayor’s office but there is none for outgoing and incoming city councilmembers. The transition between LaBonge’s staff and Ryu’s was not friendly. Ryu beat LaBonge’s former Chief of Staff Carolyn Ramsay in the election for the CD4 seat last May.

Additionally, as reported tomorrow in the print editions of the Larchmont Ledger and Los Feliz Ledger newspapers, emails forwarded to the Ledger from a former LaBonge staffer indicate LaBonge ordered the documents destroyed for two reasons.

According to the email, the staffer wrote: There was “lots of wrong doing and [LaBonge] wanted to make sure that was covered [up] plus make sure Ryu would have to start from scratch. Just a simpleton with a giant ego.”

City councilmembers can have documents archived through the Los Angeles City Clerk’s office or destroyed. In the latter instance, however, documents for destruction must be detailed, provided to the public for a lengthly time prior to destruction and approved for such by the Los Angeles City Council.

“These boxes were not archived,” Montemayor said. “They were marked for destruction. The intention behind it seems pretty clear.”

The destruction of public documents, not approved by a governing body, is a felony.

Check back here for updates on this evolving story.

This story was updated at 7:59 p.m. with information regarding the city’s General Services Dept.’s lack of response to the Ledger’s California Public Records Request pertaining to communications between the department and CD4 during LaBonge’s last weeks in office.

This story was updated at 6:48 p.m. to include information about city divisions at Piper Technical Center.

This story was updated at 5:32 p.m. to indicate that approximately 150 empty boxes were ordered by a CD4 staffer the first few weeks of June. According to records, some boxes were picked up from the CD4 office and delivered to Piper Technical Center, while meanwhile, other boxes were delivered empty to the council office. It is unknown, at this time, the location of those additional boxes.