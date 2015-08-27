City Has New Area Encampment Cleared

LOS FELIZ—Notices were posted Aug. 19th, notifying the residents of a homeless encampment on Hollywood and Sunset boulevards of an impending “cleanup” by the city’s Dept. of Public Works and asking them to move their belongings.

The notice provided the phone number for Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), which residents of the encampment can call for “service referrals or information,” and said a second notice would be posted with the exact date of the cleanup.

According to a representative for LAHSA, the organization posts the notices as a service to residents of encampments to ensure they have ample time to relocate. But, she said, the city initiates and performs the actual cleanup, and LAHSA has no involvement beyond providing the warnings.

According to the East Hollywood Los Feliz Homeless Coalition (EHLFHC)’s Dana Cremin, generally an initial notice is posted a month in advance of a planned cleanup, then a second notice is posted 72 hours before the city’s arrival.

“It’s almost like an eviction notice,” said Cremin.

According to Cremin, any belongings that remain in the encampment following the three-day warning are considered “surrendered” and thrown away.

It is unclear how two ordinances, which became law July 7th and require the removal of personal belongings from city sidewalks and parks within 24 hours of a police-issued warning, will affect the city’s timeline for removing encampments or LAHSA’s ability to warn residents of future sweeps.

“We don’t have any idea at this point what is going to happen…how the ordinances will be enforced—if they will be enforced,” said a LAHSA representative.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti previously said he would ensure the controversial ordinances were not enforced, after he came under fire for allowing them to go into law by neither signing nor vetoing them.

The Hollywood Boulevard encampment has been there for over a month, according to local business owners, though it moved from its original location, closer to Vermont Avenue in front of Goodwill, to its new location near Sunset Boulevard around mid-August.

One man, Gregory, who said he was a carpenter that used to live in an apartment in Los Feliz and only became homeless after a back injury a few years ago prevented him from working, said he stays at the encampment twice a week due to its proximity to a nearby recycling center that he said paid the most for empty aluminum cans. Gregory said that, since the move, people have driven by and thrown eggs or paint at the encampment to get them to leave.

“I can’t believe people would do such a thing,” said another man at the encampment named Fred. “Eggs are better breakfast than weapons.”

Fred said he lost his apartment in East Hollywood after his landlord evicted him saying his dog was a threat to others.

He said he has been living at the encampment for about a month and has had several run-ins with Thais Marlier, owner of The Backyard, an Italian restaurant that is only a few feet away from the encampment.

According to Marlier, Fred started to clean the sidewalk and make sure the encampment stayed neat. She said she was grateful, so she gave him food in return.

But then, she said, he began to take liberties—walking into the restaurant and sitting down during business hours, asking customers for bread from their table….

Marlier said she told Fred he couldn’t come in during business hours, which upset him.

Fred said he decided to stop cleaning for Marlier following their disagreement. Shortly after that, he said, Marlier’s boyfriend approached him and threatened him with “bodily harm” if he did not leave.

According to Marlier, this is untrue. She said she doesn’t even have a boyfriend.

Since then, Fred said, things have gotten worse. One night, he said, he noticed his tent and all of his clothing were missing. He said he found them days later in the restaurant’s dumpster.

“Absolutely not. I would never touch their stuff, ” said Marlier. “I don’t want any war. I just want more security.”

Marlier said that although the encampment has hurt her business as possible patrons are now avoiding that stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, she is more concerned by trash, public urination and drug use she said she has seen at the encampment.

According to Gregory, most of the people in the encampment try to keep the area neat and stay out of people’s way, but others aren’t as considerate.

“The same guy who made that big mess at the [Vermont] triangle made the mess here too,” he said, referring to another encampment at the so-called gateway to Los Feliz that proliferated earlier this year.

Estevan Montemayor, a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu, said the city’s Bureau of Sanitation gives each council district one day a month to request the cleanup of a site like this one.

But, said Montemayor, Ryu’s date was Aug. 4th—well before constituents started calling his office to notify him of the growing encampment. Ryu, he said, is in the process of trying to get a second request date for August.

“This is a priority for us,” said Montemayor. “We are doing our best to get an extra day this month” to get the sidewalk cleared.

According to Montemayor, council districts used to be allotted three request days a month, but he said the frequency was reduced due to city budget cuts.