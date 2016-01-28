Disneys Go After Camelot

SILVER LAKE—The famous parents of a former Camelot Kids preschooler have decided to hold their parent-teacher conference in a courtroom this year.

Tim Disney, grandson of Roy Disney, and his wife Neda, filed suit against Camelot for fraud in October, following a disagreement that started on Facebook and ended with their four-year-old daughter’s expulsion from the preschool.

The lawsuit alleges that the girl was expelled from the school after her parents “engaged in free speech” and “free association” when they invited other parents, via social media, to their home shortly after Camelot owner, Renae Plant fired four teachers last summer shortly before the new school year.

Although the Disney get-together was ultimately cancelled, Plant believed one of the fired teachers had been invited, which, she said, led her to believe the event was planned to breed discontent among parents.

When Plant confronted Neda with her concerns about the gathering, Ms. Disney invited her to attend as well.

But Plant feared the invite was not a good-will gesture. Instead, she worried she would be ambushed at the event because of her firing decisions.

The Disneys, as well as other parents, had previously asked Plant why their children’s teachers had been let go. But according to Plant, she could not legally provide any details.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place,” she said. “Parents demand to know, but we’re not allowed to tell them.”

Ultimately, Plant sent an email to all Camelot parents indicating if they attended the Disney party, their children would be expelled.

According to court documents filed on behalf of the Disneys, Plant reacted to the “proposed get together with open hostility and paranoia.”

According to the suit, the expulsion was intended to “punish” the Disneys for “[speaking] with other parents about the goings on at the school,” which the suit alleges runs contrary to Camelot’s promise of parental involvement—including parental get-togethers outside of school—outlined in the preschool’s parent handbook and constitutes fraud.

According to previous reports, some of Plant’s staff were opposed to new administrators she had hired who, under her direction, were increasing student testing with the hope of receiving more grant funding.

In an interview that ran on jezebel.com in November, some of Camelot’s teaching staff said they disagreed with the testing, saying it “clashed with the spirit of Camelot and what attracted many teachers” to work there.

However, according to Plant, Camelot is “a private school and [does] not get any assistance from the government and [does] not do any testing on children for such. In addition the administrators in question are not new, but have been at Camelot since the school opened 8 years ago.”

“Over the years teachers used their own method of tracking developmental progress for parent teacher conferences. Last year Administration decided to use one uniform method and make it consistent throughout each class,” said Plant.

According to the Jezebel article, parents were concerned about who would be teaching their children in the upcoming school year, which was just days away, and simply wanted an explanation.

Plant and her husband and business partner Livinio Stuyck have filed their own legal documents challenging the validity of the Disney’s lawsuit.

“We are a private business,” said Stuyck. “We are not a parent-run school.”

The Disneys are seeking unnamed monetary damages in their lawsuit. Their child has since enrolled at a different preschool.

Update: This story was updated January 28th at 11:19 a.m. to include quotes from Renae Plant clarifying statements made in an article that ran on jezebel.com and referenced in this article regarding student testing.