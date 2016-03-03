[Editorial] Ask the City to Cancel the LFVBID

I have nothing personally against the Los Feliz Village Improvement District (LFVBID), except I believe any organization that is funded by tax payer dollars must be accountable for its budget and expenditures. The LFVBID is not. I don’t think the LFVBID governing board is corrupt. I think it’s lazy and I know we can do better. Read my March 2016 Letter from the Publisher here.

On March 15th, the Los Angeles City Council will decide if the LFVBID should be renewed for another year. If you are a Los Feliz business owner and feel we deserve better than what we have and that we, collectively, can better make Los Feliz a destination for others to visit, shop and eat at our great restaurants, please take the time to read my “protest” against the city renewing the LFVBID and fill out your own city form recommending the LFVBID be disbanded.

You must send the form downloadable and printable here and any attachments describing why you believe the LFVBID should be disbanded by March 15 (must be received by that date) directly to:

Office of the City Clerk

City of Los Angeles

Neighborhood and Business Improvement District Division

200 N. Spring Street

Room 224

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Or, you can mail it to the Los Feliz Ledger (and I will make sure the city receives it):

Los Feliz Ledger

1933 Hillhurst Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90027

There are 294 businesses that are required to pay between $100 and $550 annually for the LFVBID. In order for the city to automatically disband the LFVBID, 149 of us must fill out this form and return it to the City Clerk. I think we can do better. If you do too, please take a minute to let your opinion be heard. I think some readers will know, I have editorialized about the ineffectiveness of the LFVBID for years. I suppose the last straw came for me last December while strolling Hillhurst Avenue. The street was empty. The sidewalks were bare. You never would have known the holiday shopping season was in full swing. There’s just something missing here. We have something special in Los Feliz and it’s time we let everyone else know about it consistently.