[Editorial] Ask the City to Cancel the LFVBID
I have nothing personally against the Los Feliz Village Improvement District (LFVBID), except I believe any organization that is funded by tax payer dollars must be accountable for its budget and expenditures. The LFVBID is not. I don’t think the LFVBID governing board is corrupt. I think it’s lazy and I know we can do better. Read my March 2016 Letter from the Publisher here.
On March 15th, the Los Angeles City Council will decide if the LFVBID should be renewed for another year. If you are a Los Feliz business owner and feel we deserve better than what we have and that we, collectively, can better make Los Feliz a destination for others to visit, shop and eat at our great restaurants, please take the time to read my “protest” against the city renewing the LFVBID and fill out your own city form recommending the LFVBID be disbanded.
You must send the form downloadable and printable here and any attachments describing why you believe the LFVBID should be disbanded by March 15 (must be received by that date) directly to:
Office of the City Clerk
City of Los Angeles
Neighborhood and Business Improvement District Division
200 N. Spring Street
Room 224
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Or, you can mail it to the Los Feliz Ledger (and I will make sure the city receives it):
Los Feliz Ledger
1933 Hillhurst Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
There are 294 businesses that are required to pay between $100 and $550 annually for the LFVBID. In order for the city to automatically disband the LFVBID, 149 of us must fill out this form and return it to the City Clerk. I think we can do better. If you do too, please take a minute to let your opinion be heard. I think some readers will know, I have editorialized about the ineffectiveness of the LFVBID for years. I suppose the last straw came for me last December while strolling Hillhurst Avenue. The street was empty. The sidewalks were bare. You never would have known the holiday shopping season was in full swing. There’s just something missing here. We have something special in Los Feliz and it’s time we let everyone else know about it consistently.
Fantastically executed argumentation and protest against renewing the odious LFVBID.
However, this is still not enough.
The declarations of protest must be printed, and hand-delivered to each and every business in Los Feliz Village. Offer to wait while the business owner fills it out…. or return in a few days to pick it up.
While the vast majority of business owners in the Los Feliz district are in favor of getting RID of the LFVBID, they are also extremely busy.
This process must be made as simple and easy for them as possible.
It’s time to go door to door canvassing, folks. It’s the only way to get rid of this irrelevant organization once and for all.
Kudos to the Los Feliz Ledger for spearheading this vital and much needed campaign!
I want to jump in here, having reported on the BID for the Los Feliz Ledger last year. I absolutely believe in aggressively pushing for transparency in any government agency or extension thereof (see my protracted battle with LaBonge’s office over Sister Cities), but it’s important to differentiate between the individuals on the BID board and the flawed design of BID administration from the city clerk’s office. Here is where I veer into my own personal opinion: I don’t think the Los Feliz Village BID Board is lazy. They’re just not experienced legislators, not aware of some requirements for transparency (consistent and easily retrievable meeting minutes). Yes, they have a responsibility to operate per certain protocol, but there is a difference between grappling with a vicious learning curve and seeking power with malicious intent. They can only do what they can do with the guidance they have from their BID rep – and that guidance really isn’t much.