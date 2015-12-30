[EDITORIAL] Housekeeping For The Homeless

Silver Lake residents, city workers, and homeless individuals camped beneath the intersection of Sunset and Silver Lake boulevards find themselves bound together in a complex problem with no easy resolution.

Between the concrete support arches of the Sunset Boulevard overpass, the homeless are becoming increasingly entrenched with a growing hoard of mattresses, bed frames, old televisions, soiled clothing, suitcases and numerous shopping carts full of items presumably scavenged from around the neighborhood. According to reports obtained from the Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation, food waste and debris are attracting rats, cockroaches and other vermin, which must surely pose a health risk to anyone occupying or passing through the area.

Pedestrians attempting to walk beneath the overpass must detour off the sidewalk into the street to avoid the camp or brave the unpredictable dangers of walking through corridors littered with discarded beer cans, drug paraphernalia, razors, knives and trash of all sorts—human waste included.

Foul smells waft up the street and into the homes of nearby residents and rumors of drug dealing concern neighbors. Though violence is said to be less of a problem here than in other encampments, a woman was stabbed in the face here in late September.

Silver Lake residents have repeatedly filed complaints about the encampment with Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell’s office. A public records request revealed 21 complaints about this very location filed just in 2015. Documents indicate that the encampment began over the holidays last year, but according to Jeremy Sidell, with People Assisting The Homeless (PATH), encampments at this location have come and gone many times over the years.

What brought this encampment together once again, and what keeps it together, is anyone’s guess—a 12% citywide increase in homelessness from 2013 to 2015 may have something to do with it, along with ongoing gentrification downtown pushing the homeless out into surrounding neighborhoods.

After four months of relatively unhindered growth of the encampment, a cleanup was organized last April by the Silver Lake Improvement Assoc., the Council District 13 Clean Team and the owners of Wood Pizza restaurant, located nearby. In May, another city agency began a series of cleanups. Seven months and seven cleanups later, the encampment has repopulated again and again.

City sanitation workers made their most recent attempt to clean up the area on December 2 under the supervision of Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) Senior Leading Officer Lenning Davis. I live nearby and have kept a close eye on this situation since Thanksgiving after an uptick in theft on my nearby street and a robbery at my home led me to the encampment in search of missing items.

I spoke with various city agencies that December morning and everyone seemed resigned to the futility of their efforts.

I was told that the clean ups have no lasting effect. When the cleaning is finished, the homeless move their belongings right back where they were.

By now the people living there are aware that the city comes around about once a month to remove anything they choose to leave behind—be it trash, unwanted possessions, or buckets of fecal matter. I hesitate to include the last part of that sentence but it is exactly what is going on, and it is documented—per bucket—in city reports.

I was also told that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Association (LASHA) and PATH routinely reach out to those living at the encampment to offer assistance and shelter, but their help is almost always rejected.

Because the ability of these organizations to provide housing is so limited, they triage available resources to those who need it most. For those who are willing to engage in conversation with representatives from PATH, assistance is initially offered in the form of a 7-page hour-long questionnaire, which is used to numerically rank each person’s vulnerability. Those who are most vulnerable, like the elderly or those with substance abuse issues, are offered assistance first. Those less vulnerable are placed further back in the queue.

This leaves Silver Lake residents facing the reality that efforts to keep the neighborhood clean and to help the homeless get off the street are failing. In fact, the cleanups ensure that this and other encampments remain hospitable to the homeless who would rather stay there than accept help.

Inquiries with the Bureau of Sanitation produced documents showing an average minimum cost of $1,083 each time the city performs a cleanup at this location for a yearly total of $7,581. This amount does not account for the cost of police presence or city workers. It also does not include the cost of the weekly maintenance visits by the Council District 13 Clean Team. So the true ongoing cost of cleaning the encampment is higher.

Does it make sense for the city to spend this much money serving as little more than a housekeeper for the homeless?

I’ll admit my cynical side first thought, “Why not simply pay each person $1,000 on the condition they never return?” For the yearly cost of maintaining this site, I reasoned, some of the encampment could be relocated to Utah where that state’s “Housing First” program has boasted a 91% reduction in “chronic” homelessness over the past eight years. But even if I were willing to lower my bar of ethics that far, the fact is another encampment would likely reappear within weeks, if not days.

Homelessness is citywide. In Council District 13 alone there are five encampments (including the Sunset at Silver Lake encampment) that the L.A. Conservation Corps Clean Team, PATH, LAPD and CD13 Field Officers visit every Wednesday.

In Los Feliz, on the border of CD13 and CD4, the same pattern of cleanups and repopulation has existed for some time at the Vermont Triangle—where Hollywood Boulevard intersects with Prospect and Vermont avenues.

During a recent meeting on the issue with the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council Governmental Affairs Committee, police and city attorneys explained that law enforcement is not effective in reducing homelessness. Citing or arresting someone for the violations the homeless are frequently guilty of simply overwhelms an already clogged court and jail system.

CD4 Field Deputy Nicholas Greif described the city’s newly rewritten Municipal Code 56.11, which governs the city’s ability to remove possessions left on public property. After court decisions ended sweeps of encampments in 2012, the city’s new plans limit the amount of possessions anyone can maintain on public grounds. Any possessions that violate the code will be removed and taken to a storage facility where the owner will have 90 days to reclaim them.

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti passed on the opportunity to veto this law, but he did ask city departments not to enforce it. It’s not clear he has the authority to block enforcement of the law and there was some hinting from the panel that enforcement of the new ordinance will increase in 2016.

CD13’s Mary Rodriguez mentioned plans to place barriers or fencing in the arches below Sunset Boulevard to effectively remove the living spaces that have been created there. But with those plans in very early stages, it is not clear how exactly that will play out, or when and how it will be funded.

These measures seem to have at least some potential to satisfy the concerns of residents who want the blight brought by homeless encampments minimized or eliminated. Unfortunately, the effect they have on the homeless will be to simply push them into someone else’s backyard.

Trey Harrison is a software developer and resident of Silver Lake.