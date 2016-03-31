[EDITORIAL] Taxing L.A.’s Freelancers

The city of Los Angeles has the most freelancers in the United States, most of whom work in the film industry. This is because shoots rarely last year round, so it makes little sense for production companies to hire regular staff.

But this means roughly 1/5 of Los Angeles’s population has no job security, no vacation pay, no sick days—and no employer-provided health care. These freelancers also do not qualify for unemployment insurance and live under the constant threat of a work dry spell, making it almost impossible to make long-term financial plans.

In addition to paying into Social Security and Medicare at twice the rate of most other workers, Los Angeles freelancers are classified as independent businesses under the city’s “Tax Discovery Program” and subject to a separate business tax.

The problem is that most freelancers are self-employed not out of an industrious entrepreneurial spirit, but out of necessity.

Freelancers are not independent businesses. They’re citizens who simply want to pay bills in a city that does little to entice companies to hire them as full time employees.

In response to public outcry over the Tax Discovery Program, Los Angeles City Council passed a motion exempting those making under $100,000 annually from the business tax.

However, low-earning freelancers do not automatically receive this exemption, but must register as exempt with the city each year before February 28th to qualify. Those who miss the deadline are disqualified from exemption.

The city does little to no outreach to inform freelancers of their business tax liability, meaning most have no idea the tax exists—let alone that they were expected to file for exemption—until it is too late and they suddenly find themselves with a bill for years’ worth of back taxes they had no idea they were supposed to pay.

Making matters worse, is a “penalty fee,” enacted by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2014. Now, in addition to paying these additional taxes, low-earning freelancers who missed the exemption deadline are subject to late fees.

But the biggest slap in the face is, according to the city’s website, the new revenue stream generated by taxing freelancers as independent businesses is supposed to be used to fund business tax reform and affordable housing. Since such taxes went into effect in 2004, there has been no business tax reform that I know of, and affordable housing is at an all time low. How far into the future is the city planning to use these funds?

It’s time the city of Los Angeles started working with businesses to ensure long-term employment for economic growth instead of mugging its working class, freelancers, who are already struggling to pay skyrocketing rent.

I asked, and the publisher of the Ledger agreed, to print this editorial anonymously. Researching this topic, I learned that others who have spoken out against the Tax Discovery Program only bring the issue to the attention of the city and then suddenly find themselves facing years of back taxes.

—

Published March 31, 2016 at 6:00 a.m.