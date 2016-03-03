[EDITORIAL] Why LaBonge’s Shredded Documents Matter

Since the November 2015 disclosure by the Los Feliz Ledger that when Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu took over Council District 4 last July there were no files or records left by his predecessor, as concerned citizens and retired city attorneys, my wife, Stephanie Scher and and I, with others, have been looking into this astounding reality.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge destroyed at least 113 boxes of public records and perhaps up to 200 boxes in the last few months of his final term. None of the destruction was in compliance with legal requirements. And the practice extends beyond LaBonge. Other councilmembers have engaged in non-legal record destruction to an extent currently unknown.

The City Clerk of Los Angeles has acknowledged that neither she nor her office have complied with City Administrative Code requirements and the California Public Records Act when it comes to elected officials and the public records in their custody. This means, among other things, that history vanishes, the background of city decisions disappear, information about ongoing problems is lost, the media are deprived of a substantial source of information, and law enforcement suffers the loss of a vital tool to uncover wrongdoing and corruption.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has not enforced these laws as required by the City Charter. The General Services Department of the City admits the wholesale destruction set forth above by picking up the records and shredding them. The Information Technology Department destroys electronic records every time a computer is moved from one office to another by re-imaging the computer, erasing the hard drive, and reinstalling all software.

Information from other cities and the city municipal organizations affirms that the above-described illegal actions are unprecedented. This is consistent with our experience as former city attorneys and active members of the League of California Cities. The city government of Los Angeles is an island of bad practices and lawlessness with regard to an integral component of honest government. The full meaning and menace of this is yet to be determined, but it must stop now. Otherwise, Los Angeles City Hall will continue as a den of secrecy for elected officials under the cover of their non-elected subordinates.

Confirmed reports, including admissions by the City Clerk, describe mismanagement of the City Clerk’s office, which includes the improper handling of public records requests totally contrary to the State Constitution and mandates of the Public Records Act.

The pervasive lawlessness and mismanagement of the Los Angeles city government concerning the handling of public records and documents has a major significance that will become even more profound with additional revelations. Standing on the sidelines hoping this will go away is not good, particularly when the subject is secrecy in government. Everyone should wake up. The second largest city in America deserves better.

Michael H. Miller served as a city attorney for several Southern California cities for over 30 years, followed by 10 years as a hearing officer and administrative law judge. He is the author of “The City Attorney and the Rule of Law” in Western Cities Magazine and an award winning essay entitled “The American Idea” published in The Atlantic Monthly.