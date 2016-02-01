Gatto’s Daughter Married The Day He Was Murdered

(SILVER LAKE) California State Assemblymember Mike Gatto’s sister, Nicole, was married the day their father was murdered in his home, according to public records.

Nicole Michelle Gatto and Mark Christopher Moreno were issued a Los Angeles County marriage license Friday, November 8, 2013 and were married, according to public records, Tuesday, November 12, 2013.

The elder Gatto was found with a single gun shot wound to his abdomen the following day, Wednesday, November 13, 2013 at 8:12 p.m., by his daughter Mariann and her then fiancé. The couple had become concerned about Gatto when he was non responsive to telephone calls. Los Angeles Police, however, have previously reported they believe the elder Gatto was murdered Tuesday, November 12th, the day before his body was discovered.

Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) Detectives would not comment if the two events are related. The Ledger has received three anonymous emails, two in November shortly after the two-year anniversary of Gatto’s murder and one last week, indicating a correlation.

Gatto, the Assemblymember confirmed today his sister was married November 12, 2013 but refused further comment citing the ongoing LAPD police investigation.

All Saints Episcopal Church Pasadena clergywoman Zelda Kennedy last month confirmed in an interview she officiated Nicole Gatto and Mark Moreno’s ceremony and expressed outrage to a reporter there was any connection between the marriage and Gatto’s death.