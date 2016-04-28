Hollywood Sign “Band-Aid” Makes for Bad Beachwood Blood

BEACHWOOD CANYON—Attempts to stem the crush of tourists trying to get near the Hollywood Sign—and return the once quiet and bucolic village located in its shadow to serenity—are pitting homeowners against merchants and raising questions regarding public access versus public safety.

Petitions are flying left and right, and today, threats of boycotting the area’s tiny business district and filing lawsuits have become commonplace.

“It was like Mayberry,” said Patti Peck, the owner of the Beachwood Café, “and now it’s been fractured.”

The problem started about ten years ago as smart phones became ubiquitous, offering GPS directions to a once hard-to-locate entrance to the famed Hollywood Sign at the end of North Beachwood Drive.

Tourists in cars have since overrun the area, turning it into what looks like the parking line trying to get into Disneyland or out of Coachella.

Homeowners report hikers and tourists routinely knock on their doors, asking to use a restroom, and those are the respectful ones. On a recent Sunday, one such hiker asked a resident outside his home if she could borrow his wifi password, as she could not get a signal to text a friend.

No one disagrees the situation has become untenable. In fact, the Los Angeles Police Dept. closed off the entire three-mile street—extending from Franklin Avenue to its dead end at a Griffith Park trailhead leading to the sign—on New Year’s day this year when the crush became too much.

But some say the city’s most recent series of solutions to the problem—the installation of restricted parking along about half of the street—is only pushing the proverbial can down the road.

For its 3 ½ miles, North Beachwood Drive is best understood divided into three parts: upper Beachwood nearest the trailhead access to the Hollywood Sign; middle Beachwood, which includes 22 homes and the area’s small commercial district; and lower Beachwood, composed mostly of apartments extending to Franklin Avenue.

The city has tried numerous ways to fix the problem, including the installation of restricted parking in upper Beachwood about a year and a half ago. But, people say, that only pushed the problem to middle Beachwood.

Then in March, the city extended the restrictions to that area. The 22 homeowners in middle Beachwood have applauded the decision, while owners of the shops, offices and the area’s café have cried foul.

“For six years we have experienced whack-a-mole,” read a commentary in the Hollywoodland Homeowners Assoc. newsletter dated April 11th. “Each Band-Aid dreamed up creates a new wound somewhere else.”

What’s missing, many say, is a comprehensive plan to resolve the problem, not just quick fixes pushing it down the road.

“It’s a bad experience for everyone,” said resident Jack Conrad, who is also the public safety chair of that homeowners group. “Bad for the tourists. Bad for the businesses. Bad for the residents.”

According to Estevan Montemayor, a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu—whose district oversees the area—such a plan is expected to be released by the council office in late May or June. But Montemayor would not provide any advance details for this story.

In the meantime, the recent restrictions near the business area, have merchants worried. And some say time is not on their side.

“What I am seeing are periods of time,” said Alex Papalexis, whose family has owned the Beachwood Market for generations, “when my customers come to the lot and there’s not a spot….The fear is for the long term.”

Meanwhile, the commercial area has about 50 or so parking spots that will not have restrictions—including 30 in a shared parking lot owned by the grocery store—which nearby residents say are plenty.

Institutional knowledge of the issue appears to have been lost during the transition between outgoing councilmember Tom LaBonge and Ryu.

Papalexis said LaBonge would often pop into the grocery store to say hello during his 14 years in office.

“[LaBonge] leant an ear to us. He knew the nature of the neighborhood. He did not want to hurt the businesses” with parking restrictions, said Papalexis. “This is changing the feel of what this neighborhood has been for so long.”

But before LaBonge left office last June, he authored a motion for restricted parking daily in the business area.

A request for comment from LaBonge was not returned.

According to Ryu staffers, their office has simply been trying to renegotiate what appears to be LaBonge’s change of heart.

They say they had over 40 meetings on the issue between last July, when Ryu took office, and last October. Since then, there have been more.

But according to merchants, only two such meetings have been with them.

One of which was last October, when representatives from the council office met with merchants and a representative from the affected 22 homes in middle Beachwood on the issue. During that meeting, the businesses agreed to the parking restrictions, but with conditions.

Those caveats included possible angled parking near the businesses, parking meters and the provision business owners could purchase the permits—currently not allowed in Los Angeles—for the use of their customers and employees.

At the end of the meeting, held at a nearby restaurant, the merchants, and Ryu’s Chief of Staff Sarah Dusseault, hoisted beer mugs in a toast celebrating the negotiations.

But some say the meeting felt more like a fait a compli, while the business owners thought it was just the start of talks.

“We were promised some conditions,” said Jeff Meyer, owner of Hollywoodland Watch and Clock Co., “and none of them ever happened….[The parking restrictions in the business district are] irresponsible and it will ruin what we have. We have nothing to do with this problem.”

But the council office said it feels victorious in that it has effectively rescinded LaBonge’s daily parking restrictions to be less draconian. The restrictions that went up in the area are for weekends and holidays only.

“Some of the business concerns are very legitimate,” said Dusseault. “This is how we came up with the compromise for just the weekend and holiday [restrictions].”

Further, according to Dusseault, some of those merchant’s conditions will be met and are currently in the pipeline.

But she said, city agencies close to the issue, including the LAPD, asked that the situation be triaged to protect public safety.

“The business [area restrictions] went in now,” said Dusseault, “because of the chaos and volume of traffic over [last] Christmas when the Los Angeles Police Dept. shut down Beachwood. They were unable to keep residents safe. The LAPD and the city’s Dept. of Transportation asked us to move on this as quickly as possible. Every [city] agency has requested we move on this as quickly as possible.”

So, in March, the restrictions—specifically no parking without a permit on weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.—were installed.

While the restrictions are technically “temporary”—presumably in place for 12 to 18 months while things are sorted out—some like Meyer said, he doesn’t have time to wait on a study of their analysis.

“I don’t have 18 months,” he said.

According to Meyer, he started losing business when the first restrictions in the upper area of Beachwood were imposed. Now, he said, with the restrictions near the commercial area, his business has nearly come to a halt.

“It’s scary what I am going through,” he said. [The council office’s] arms are being twisted by [homeowners] that are being inconvenienced. I am trying to survive. That’s what’s different. If I loose my business, I loose my house.”

Jennifer Bennett, who owns My Fair Lady’s Flowers, said since the parking restrictions, she now sometimes resorts to “curbside checkout,” where customers, unable to find parking, idle momentarily in their car in front of her shop while she completes their transaction drive through style.

Greg Williams, the owner of the commercial building, which is composed of five merchants and five apartments, meanwhile, said he feels completely left out of the process.

According to Williams, the council office did little to get his input on the situation.

“No one reached out to me at all,” he said, adding: “[Ryu] never reached out to [the owner of the market] either. And that market has been there since 1933.”

Ultimately, Williams said he requested a meeting with Ryu and that occurred, but the parking restrictions, he said, “always seemed like it was a done deal.”

Williams is now considering shuttering the shops altogether and converting those spaces into residential townhomes. He says, the only alternative is closing the trailhead all together, an option that is met with opposition by many, including Friends of Griffith Park.

“This trailhead should remain open and many local residents are adamant to keep it open,” said Gerry Hans, president of the non profit. But public access without the infrastructure—like a parking lot and bathrooms—has created what Williams calls a situation today akin to “Mt. Rushmore.”

“This used to be a great local neighborhood,” he said, “with a commercial center. Now it’s a recreation tourist center.”

Williams—and some merchants interviewed—said they are now considering a lawsuit. And they think they have a majority of area residents on their side.

There have been at least two petitions circulated opposing the restrictions near the business area. One, according to its originator, has over 250 signatures.

“It’s egregious overreach,” said Alison Gallant, who has lived in the lower portion of Beachwood since 2000, of the business area restrictions.

Another lower Beachwood resident, Thomas Chorley, said he has over 200 email and hard copy petitions against the village’s restricted parking.

A review of the email petitions indicates uniform opposition to the restrictions.

“I do believe this was put in motion hastily and needs a review and possibly [should be] rescinded until it can be good for everyone,” wrote one such local, Fran Reichenbach.

Additionally, the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council has officially taken the side of the businesses.

Meanwhile, the 22 homeowners near the business district say they have their own petition demanding the restrictions.

According to resident Laura Davis, the petition resulted in the city’s Dept. of Transportation concluding restricted parking in the business district was necessary.

“None of us moved here thinking we were moving to Universal City Walk,” said Davis, who has lived in the area since 1987. “We are just trying to get our lives back. People have been urinating on our property, threatening us, throwing burning cigarettes out of their car windows and there have even been hit and runs where drivers hit our cars.”

According to Davis, residents on her block of Beachwood, just north of the business area, did a 10-day study of the parking situation in May of last year, photographing, she said, over 240 hours, the turnover in the grocery store’s parking lot.

“The lot was full for only two hours out of the 240,” she said. “None of us understand this claim that [parking restrictions] will hurt the businesses.”

One compromise is having the permit only parking near the commercial area for residents, but restricting it to all others for 90 minutes. But the residents again, say tourists and hikers will still park there.

Merchants admit they initially were opposed to that option, but they’ll take that now.

Hikers in the area on a recent weekend, reported parking was hard to find, but they eventually found a spot. The time it took for them to hike from there to the Hollywood Sign?

“About 2 hours 20 minutes,” one hiker said.

For more on this issue, watch this short video shot by a Beachwood Canyon homeowner before parking restrictions were put into place, and this documentary by Andrew Davis, a recent graduate of John Hopkins University in Maryland.