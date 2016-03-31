Homeless Magnet May Get Make Over

LOS FELIZ—When the city renovated a median where Vermont and Prospect avenues merge with Hollywood Boulevard in 2008 at a cost of $800,000, no one at the time was concerned it would become a magnet for the homeless. But six years later, it has.

Now, according to multiple city sources, the area known as the “Vermont Triangle” will possibly undergo another transformation, this time, city officials said, one that will discourage loitering and homeless encampments.

Details about the possible reworking of the Triangle and how it would be funded were not available at press time.

“We are in the early stages of this,” said Estevan Montemayor, a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu. “We think [a change] might be very helpful.”

The homeless population has visibly increased locally, mirroring a 12% increase citywide over the last two years.

Recently, the Triangle has been ground zero for local homeless encampments. Even after city officials clean up the location—momentarily clearing it from tents, shopping carts and trash—an encampment will pop up a day later.

Local experts involved with helping the homeless say one of the reasons the area is now more prone to such encampments is because adjacent neighborhoods, like Hollywood, have been more effective in “sweeping” the homeless off of streets. The result is those displaced have moved eastward, rooting in Los Feliz.

Over the years, various organizations have attempted to manage the site, including the business improvement districts of Los Feliz and East Hollywood, as well as Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and the non-profit People Assisting the Homeless.

According to Montemayor, the city has been in discussions regarding a possible remake of the site for the last month.

Published March 31, 2016 at 6:00 a.m.