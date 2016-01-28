LaBonge Document Destruction Confirmed by Former Staffer

A former staffer for termed out Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge has confirmed documents from that council office were destroyed in the final weeks of the long time councilmember’s term in office.

In an email obtained by the Ledger, the staffer, who has asked to remain anonymous, wrote: “The files are all gone. I remember calling one day to ask if someone had picked up [a California Public Records Act] request and they said they were destroying all the papers.”

The staffer wrote that they had already been “booted” from LaBonge’s office when the destroying of documents happened.

“I only knew about it,” the staffer wrote, “because I spent so much time printing out 8,000 papers for a [California Public Records request] only to have it destroyed.”

The former staffer’s email goes on to indicate why LaBonge, who was a popular and gregarious city councilmember for 14 years, would allegedly ask for documents to be destroyed.

There was, “lots of wrong doing and [LaBonge] wanted to make sure that was covered [up] plus make sure that Ryu would have to start from scratch. Just a simpleton with a giant ego.”

David Ryu beat LaBonge’s former Chief of Staff, Carolyn Ramsay in a run-off election last May for a Los Angeles City Council seat for District 4, which spans from Silver Lake to Sherman Oaks and includes Hancock Park, Larchmont Village and Windsor Square.

Ryu took office July 1st. Around that same time, it became clear that, in one city hall insider’s words, “Tom didn’t even leave a paperclip for David behind.”

In addition to allegations LaBonge ordered documents destroyed, the former staffer has additionally shed light on a what many close to the situation have been saying for months: that LaBonge’s office was in chaos at the end of his term and that some disenfranchised CD4 staff had sought help from other city agencies.

In another email from the former staffer forwarded to the Ledger, the staffer indicated that “the whole operation in CD4 was reported multiple times by multiple people to [the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission], human resources [and the City] Clerk’s office and nothing was done.”

Additionally, the staffer also indicated, “if someone is investigating city funds being abused emails do still exist on some issues.”

During the campaign for LaBonge’s seat, it was revealed he had been, for years, transferring money from his discretionary funds account, which is mostly earmarked for infrastructure repair, to his office for staff salaries. In other instances, he transferred such funds to area non-profits, such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which raised eyebrows from some constituents as the museum is heavily funded and endowed.

In light of the former staffer’s emails, the Ledger submitted two California Public Records requests in December to the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission as well as to the city’s General Services department, which is responsible for, among other things, providing support to elected officials in reference to materials management and warehousing and custodial, recycling and moving services.

Regarding the city ethics commission, the Ledger requested any and all filed grievances or ethical concerns from 2012 to date by any person, named or anonymous, in reference to LaBonge.

But in a letter received by a policy analyst working for the commission, Lisa M. Ishimaru denied the Ledger’s request citing confidentiality against the public’s right to know, the right of privacy under the California Constitution and “legal privileges in the interest of justice.”

The city’s General Services Dept., however, did not respond to the Ledger’s request, which it is mandated to do within ten days by California law.

A request for comment January 21st from the department’s General Manager, Tony M. Royster, was not returned.

Los Feliz residents and now-retired city attorneys for multiple Southern California municipalities, Michael Miller and his wife Stephanie Scher, also filed similar public records requests with the two agencies in December.

The Schers were also denied their request by the City’s Ethics Commission’s Ishimaru.

The couple said they are now intending to file a lawsuit for the records.

According to Scher, the General Services department asked for more time to respond to his request, which it has a legal right to do, and they now expect an answer by January 27th.

Meanwhile, in December Ryu asked the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst, with the assistance of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, to recommend a standardized transition plan for city council offices, specifically during a transition when one councilmember is replacing another.

“The Office of the Mayor has such a protocol for such transitions between administrations,” the motion read, “but the City Council does not have an official protocol for transitions.”

“We are looking toward the future based on our own experiences and what other council offices have shared,” Ryu spokesperson Estevan Montemayor said. “It would be beneficial…It would have been so helpful if we had had this,” before.

The Ledger reached out to other former LaBonge staffers in December asking if they could confirm their colleague’s account. None responded.