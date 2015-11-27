LaBonge Document Inquiry Sought

LOS FELIZ—A former city attorney for various municipalities in Southern California has requested an investigation into allegations outgoing Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge may have either destroyed or taken public documents relative to the district he served for 14 years, when he vacated his office last summer prior to newly elected City Councilmember David Ryu taking office July 1st.

Michael H. Miller, of Amesbury Road, requested November 2nd that City Attorney Mike Feuer investigate a report in the Los Feliz Ledger that when Ryu took office July 1st, no files from LaBonge or his staff were left behind.

According to Miller, who served as city attorney for Gardena, Newport Beach and Arcadia and as an assistant city attorney for the cities of Anaheim, Huntington Beach and Fresno, if LaBonge took such actions, there are possible illegal implications.

“[Such files],” he said, “are not personal to the council person and cannot be destroyed or removed without an entire legal process including governmental approval by resolution.”

According to Los Angeles City Attorney spokesperson Rob Wilcox, the city cannot pursue a criminal investigation of Miller’s concerns as LaBonge is considered a “former client” of the city.

According to Wilcox, either the Los Angeles County’s District Attorney or the state’s Attorney General would have to investigate the matter if requested by Miller or others.

“Mr. LaBonge did not consult with us regarding documents from his office when he left office,” Wilcox said. “As [LaBonge] is now a former client, as a councilmember, this is not something we would address.”

Miller and his wife Stephanie Scher, who also served as a city attorney for Palos Verdes Estates, Baldwin Park and Bellflower, said they aren’t sure how far they will take the issue legally, but at the very least would like the city to consider corrective measures including the development of protocols to ensure public records remain public, no matter who is in office, especially during an unfriendly transition as was the case between LaBonge and Ryu. LaBonge’s former Chief of Staff Carolyn Ramsay lost the election in May to Ryu.

“We have seen dozens and dozens,” of elected offices change hands, said Scher. “I’ve never heard of anything like this.”

According to Holly Wolcott, Los Angeles City Clerk, there is no protocol for the transfer or storage of documents from an outgoing councilmember to a successor. Sharon Tso, the city’s chief legislative analyst, also confirmed that.

“There is no real formal process,” she said.

Many documents relative to LaBonge’s district (CD4) would be available, however, through the city clerk’s office if they had been entered into the record as part of a hearing before the City Council. Additionally, studies or documents prepared for LaBonge by other city departments would be available from those respective departments.

But it is the other documents—complaints, for example, and proposals under consideration—that concern Miller and Scher.

“We have no desire to prosecute Tom LaBonge,” Scher said. “But if Tom is thwarting information for his own constituents so that Mr. Ryu cannot get up to speed, that’s not alright. These records belong to the public and we need to make sure the district is run properly and ethically.”

A request for comment from LaBonge was not returned. A spokesperson for Ryu declined to comment.