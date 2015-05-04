LaBonge Staff Email Hopes Transfer “Won’t Raise Eyebrows”

How over $1.6 million was spent since 2006 using funds designated for street, public transit, sidewalk repairs, redevelopment and community services but were transferred instead to Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge’s office for the purpose of salaries, is still unclear after multiple California Public Records request by the Los Feliz Ledger.

LaBonge’s use of such so-called “discretionary funds” has become a campaign hot spot in the race to replace him in the upcoming May 19th election.

Candidate Carolyn Ramsay has, thus far, deflected questions regarding the funds transferred to LaBonge’s salaries accounts, of which a majority occurred while she oversaw LaBonge’s office as Chief of Staff.

But according to an email exchange between LaBonge’s staffers, the issue of transferring such funds was discussed amongst LaBonge’s staff.

Specifically, in reference to a 2012 motion by LaBonge to transfer $500,000 from a fund called “AB1290” to LaBonge’s salaries account, then LaBonge senior advisor Jeanne Min wrote to a fellow staffer: “Hope it doesn’t raise any eyebrows and gets approved without a hitch.”

The second staffer, then LaBonge’s legislative analyst, Lisa Schechter, responded: “I’m sure it will,” get approved and then described how the motion would be considered on a day when the City Council would be distracted by larger issues.

“The whole porn thing with condoms in on the agenda,” Schechter replied, “and will take up a bunch of time.”

The Ledger was forwarded the email exchange by an area homeowner who received it from LaBonge’s office after a lengthy wait for answers relative to her own public records request regarding the office’s use of such funds.

Ramsay’s competitor, candidate David Ryu has promised to create a “CD4 Discretionary Funds Taskforce” for community input on how such money should be spent and that he would fully disclose, if elected, how such funds are used.

“For too long discretionary funds have been treated as a councilmember’s personal ‘slush fund’ with their uses closely guarded and protected by City Hall insiders,” Ryu said in a statement.

Ryu said, if elected, he wanted to use the funds appropriately and effectively, “not throw parties and finance photo-ops.”

In response, Ramsay has recently promised to post all such use of discretionary funds on the council district’s website if elected.

Additionally, new information provided to the Ledger by the Los Angeles City Clerk, in response to a public records request, additionally reveals $250,000 of such funds transferred by LaBonge in 2012 to the city’s General Purposes Account were possibly done so with the intent to not be spent, but instead, held there until the money would be “rolled over” into the councilmember’s salaries account.

Of the $250,000 moved, LaBonge spent $36,000 for such things as educational programming for elementary students; for sports equipment at Thomas Starr King Middle School and to defray costs for a cross-country meet for high school students at Griffith Park, among a handful of other items. How the balance of the transferred money, $213,000, was used after it landed in the councilmember’s salary account remains unclear.

According to a representative from the City Clerk’s office, the practice of automatically rolling over funds in this manner has long been a practice by the city, but was recently changed, possibly in 2013.

According to city data, LaBonge’s office had the 2nd highest payroll of all 15 city council districts in 2014 and 2013, at $1,228,000 and $1,646,500, respectively. Only Council District 10 has a slightly higher payroll under councilmember Herb Wesson, who has been the president of the council since the end of 2011.

In 2012, according to city budget records, LaBonge employed six staffers. That number jumped to 10 in 2013 and remained at that level in 2014. However, according to LaBonge’s current city website, his office now has 20 paid positions.

The issue of LaBonge’s use of discretionary funds came to light first in January after Hancock Park Homeowner’s Association President Cindy Chvatal requested information on LaBonge’s spending habits after he indicated to her funds were not available to repair eight intersections in Hancock Park with concrete, as is required by the area’s Historic Preservation Overlay Zone ordinance (HPOZ).

Chvatal, and others, have become incensed that the council office on Jan. 8th used $20,000 in public funds for an “Elvis Presley Birthday Celebration” and $100,000 last year to string holiday lights at the Los Angeles Zoo.