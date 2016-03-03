[LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER] BID It Goodbye For a Chamber of Commerce

The Los Angeles City Council will vote March 15th at City Hall on whether the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District (LFVBID) should be renewed for another year.

I, for one, am submitting written comment that the LFVBID should not be renewed. I believe the nearly $80,000 the board hopes to collect from we 294 business owners in Los Feliz can be better spent on attracting visitors, shoppers and diners to our area.

The current LFVBID board has today, and for many years, had a very insular approach to marketing, considering its focus on local mixers. We don’t need a business organization to help us “mix” with one another. We need to find a way to tap into Los Angeles’s current record breaking tourism trade to bring those visitors to Los Feliz, not just for a visit to the Griffith Observatory, but to spend the day shopping out our one-of-a-kind shops and for the night, eating at our plethora of amazing restaurants.

While the LFVBID’s reoccurring payment of tens of thousand of dollars ($40,000 is budgeted for 2016) for village trash collection and tree trimming is noble, I believe taxes we already pay to the city of Los Angeles can be used for such, or at the very least, these services can be paid for with the hundreds of thousands of dollars Council District 4 receives in discretionary funds. Such funds were used in the past to line the pockets of some already well-endowed charities. But with our new Councilmember David Ryu, that is no longer the case and funds are available.

It’s time we thank the LFVBID for its years of service and form what is really needed in Los Feliz—an intelligent, forward-thinking, strategic chamber of commerce.