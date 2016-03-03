[LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER] BID It Goodbye For a Chamber of Commerce
The Los Angeles City Council will vote March 15th at City Hall on whether the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement District (LFVBID) should be renewed for another year.
I, for one, am submitting written comment that the LFVBID should not be renewed. I believe the nearly $80,000 the board hopes to collect from we 294 business owners in Los Feliz can be better spent on attracting visitors, shoppers and diners to our area.
The current LFVBID board has today, and for many years, had a very insular approach to marketing, considering its focus on local mixers. We don’t need a business organization to help us “mix” with one another. We need to find a way to tap into Los Angeles’s current record breaking tourism trade to bring those visitors to Los Feliz, not just for a visit to the Griffith Observatory, but to spend the day shopping out our one-of-a-kind shops and for the night, eating at our plethora of amazing restaurants.
While the LFVBID’s reoccurring payment of tens of thousand of dollars ($40,000 is budgeted for 2016) for village trash collection and tree trimming is noble, I believe taxes we already pay to the city of Los Angeles can be used for such, or at the very least, these services can be paid for with the hundreds of thousands of dollars Council District 4 receives in discretionary funds. Such funds were used in the past to line the pockets of some already well-endowed charities. But with our new Councilmember David Ryu, that is no longer the case and funds are available.
It’s time we thank the LFVBID for its years of service and form what is really needed in Los Feliz—an intelligent, forward-thinking, strategic chamber of commerce.
Petition Urgently Needed to Demand that the City Council NOT renew the LFVBID!
The Ledger makes an excellent point that we don’t need a BID whose main purpose is creating “Mixers” with each other. What an utter waste of time and effort. They just don’t get it. They have a basic lack of awareness of the mission of the organization– and what the members expect in exchange for dues.
It’s time to end once and for all this myopic, small-minded, inept, Ineffective, un-visionary, status quo loving joke of an organization.
Additional reasons to End the BID:
– Rampant election fraud year after year.
– Repugnant cronyism of Chris Serrano. (Resulting in a board that does not represent the diversity of our business community, and serves only the interests of Chris Serrano and her real estate buddies.)
– Obfuscation and lies about how the member’s dues are spent. Ex.- there is a “PR” committee, but when was the last time there has actually been any publicity for the Village? Paid advertising? Seriously, where does our 80K/year in dues actually go? The BID spends NOTHING on marketing this Village. Little “business spotlights” on the BID’s blog that no one reads does not count as marketing, sorry guys. There is a “beautification” committee- but what monies are actually spent on beautification? The Village has become a toilet, literally- with homeless people relieving themselves, and sometimes masturbating- in front of diners on the South end of Vermont. The BID doesn’t even pay for its little mixers- it begs the local restaurants to provide food for free. So the question remains- where does the member’s 80K/ year actually go? Are the Board members lining their own pockets?
– Lack of cooperation with other local organizations. The BID’s jealous refusal to support the noble efforts of other local organizations such as: Paseo Los Feliz, Los Feliz Green Spaces, the Los Feliz Farmer’s Market, Los Feliz Night Out, etc. “0” financial support given to these efforts and causes, all of which have greatly enhanced our business district, much more so than the BID ever has.
– The BID argues that tree trimming and trash collection justify its existence. That’s nice, except the BID doesn’t actually pay for tree trimming anymore. After the disastrous 2012 Street Fair on Hillhurst Avenue- in which the BID blew its entire annual budget on a failed Street Fair that no one attended- the BID went hat-in-hand begging Tom LaBonge for the City to pick up the cost of tree trimming. It is believed that the City has been paying for tree trimming ever since. So that leaves trash collection. Seriously, we’re paying the BID 80K a year for trash collection? The stench of the piled up trash everywhere around this Village is an enormous embarrassment to the local businesses, and huge impediment to actually transacting any business.
Yes, ditching the LFVBID in favor of a forward thinking, progressive Chamber of Commerce is an excellent idea. The Ledger is correct that we should be taking advantage of the boom in tourism. Getting rid of this insular, parochial, small-minded albatross is a start- BUT there is no time to waste if the City Council hearing is March 15th.
The Ledger sending written commentary to City Council NOT to renew the LFVBID is great, but not nearly enough.
The real stakeholders of the Los Feliz Village commercial district need to band together immediately and send a petition to the City Council demanding the dissolution of the LFVBID. With a majority of business signatures- there is no way City Council can renew again this destructive organization.
Maybe it’s not too late to make Los Feliz great again?
Hi,
I own an independent boutique in Los Feliz, and when I opened my store, heard about the BID (good & bad) but decided that if I wanted things to improve, whingeing wouldn’t do that, so I ran for election. I was elected & I spent two years on the BID board. I resigned this year purely due to work/ time constraints.
Having made the effort to serve on the board, rather than just dismissing it, I can absolutely say that most of the points made in the comment above are either plain false, or at best , comments made by someone who clearly doesn’t know many of the people on the current BID board who love Los Feliz, are deeply passionate about its present and future, and of course, are keen to promote the area to increase the $’s into their store or restaurant.
Yes, it’s true that there are a number of realtors on the board, and yes, it would be better if more small business owners joined, but believe me, getting anyone to volunteer time/effort on a regular basis is not easy…understandable since being a small business owner is extremely time consuming in itself! However, I witnessed the election process twice, and can absolutely say that it was fair and transparent.
Tree trimming last year was paid for out of the BID dollars. I know this for a fact, since the board member in charge of this spent a huge amount of time finding the best company and getting the best possible quotes. The BID, in my experience, is VERY concerned with making sure that the BID dollars are used as effectively, and stretched as far as possible.
I personally find the suggestion that BID board members are ‘lining their own pockets’ , completely ludicrous, and extremely offensive…..particularly since all board members are giving up their valuable time on a regular basis to do their very best for Los Feliz. They are good honest, hardworking people.
I am happy to admit that there is ALWAYS more work to do, and that things can always be done better, but can also assure all readers that every board member attends those meetings with the absolute best intentions, and a desire to improve as much as possible, for the greater good of the entire community.
Completely agree that the situation with the homeless in our village is not acceptable. The BID works with the East Hollywood Homeless Coalition on a regular basis to try to do something about this – but it isn’t easy. The EHHC themselves will tell you that whilst they put an enormous effort into trying to rehabilitate people and get them off the streets for good, the majority of the people on the streets do not want to be rehabilitated. Cops cannot do anything about them unless we (local businesses ) report every public health violation we see (such as urinating, masturbating)….which give LAPD the legal powers to arrest.
I myself have made the effort to find out who our local police team are, and I do call them every time I see a public health violation. They arrive at my store within 10 minutes, without fail, and make arrests. If we all do this regularly, the worst offenders will eventually move elsewhere. Not a perfect solution, for sure, but again, it’s taking action, not just complaining about the situation, which yields results.
Homelessness is an LA wide problem which needs to be dealt with at a much higher level than the BID. Again, having served on the BID, it is something which is constantly on the agenda, and is constantly being worked on.
The BID also regularly meet other local BID’s and councils in both Silverlake & Atwater Village to swap ideas etc. They’ve also worked with at least two of the other organisations the comment above mentions. So to say that they ‘jealously refuse’ to support other local organisations is, quite frankly, laughable.
Chris Serrano has volunteered to step down as Chairwoman on both election years when I was on the BID, and no -one wanted to take over from her. – The fact is, chairing the committee is a big commitment and a lot of work, clearly no small business owner (myself included) wants to commit to.
My suggestion to anyone who believes that the BID is some dastardly group of people, intent on pillaging funds from the good people of Los Feliz, would be to stop listening to gossip and heresy, and volunteer – run for election, like I did. Heck, run for chair if you like. That way, you’ll then know first hand what the BID is about. Use your intellect and energies to try to do something positive for the village.
I completely agree with you regarding running for a seat on the board. I did last year and the election proved fraudulent. I lost by 2 votes which were allowed to be counted by a merchant who emailed her ballots in. I couldn’t even vote for myself as I had left for the holidays by the time the ballots were mailed (I think they were mailed 12/22 or 12/23 after they were promised to be mailed the first week of December). If I knew I could send in a photo of my filled out ballot from my vacation spot, I and others that were running, would have done the same and we would have won seats on the board. When I called and asked for the city’s help as a merchant regarding this issue (as well as other questionable issues regarding the ballots) the city could have cared less. That’s when I realized this is not just a problem regarding out LFVIB board members, but a systemic failure of the city of Los Angeles to provide oversight for its BID program.
In response to Lynseyh, the local boutique owner:
Many of your words sound like standard Chris Serrano BS, so congratulations on getting the talking points approved.
But I will say this: You represent the ideal profile of a desired LFVBID board member! A local independent boutique owner, with high energy and great passion for Los Feliz– bravo!!
In all sincerity, we need you and more people like you on that board, and what a pity you had to resign. Just curious, were you recruited by the BID to run for the board, or did you decide to do so on your own?
It was very noble indeed of Chris Serrano to offer to recuse herself as Chairwoman of the Election Committee the last two years. However, since no one else stepped up the plate, Chris was able to get away with a few more rounds of outrageous election tampering, and improper crony board installations.
You say- “get involved, run for a seat on the board” etc. As we all know- it is not possible to reform this board through the electoral process, when any one received as a political threat to Serrano never seems to “win” election, and instead, her many cronies are implanted on the board.
This is not effective, is contrary to public policy, and flies in the face of our democratic values.
If Chris Serrano really wanted to do something to improve the collective interests of the Los Feliz Business District, she would resign immediately from the board.
