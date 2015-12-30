Local BID Offers Candidates for Election

LOS FELIZ—The Los Feliz Business Improvement District (LFVBID) announced a call for candidates in December and, despite the quick deadline for responses, three days later received four new candidates for its upcoming election.

Typically, the LFVBID sends ballots for their elections in December with a count of results in early January. The timeline for this year’s election, however, is not on the LFVBID’s website and requests for information by the Ledger did not receive a response.

The LFVBID oversees approximately $70,000 annually, paid by local businesses, as mandated by the city of Los Angeles.

According to the last known report authored by a group called the BID Consortium, Los Angeles BIDs, of which there are 39, collected over $33 million in 2011.