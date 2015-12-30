Local BID Offers Candidates for Election
LOS FELIZ—The Los Feliz Business Improvement District (LFVBID) announced a call for candidates in December and, despite the quick deadline for responses, three days later received four new candidates for its upcoming election.
Typically, the LFVBID sends ballots for their elections in December with a count of results in early January. The timeline for this year’s election, however, is not on the LFVBID’s website and requests for information by the Ledger did not receive a response.
The LFVBID oversees approximately $70,000 annually, paid by local businesses, as mandated by the city of Los Angeles.
According to the last known report authored by a group called the BID Consortium, Los Angeles BIDs, of which there are 39, collected over $33 million in 2011.
There is absolutely no information about elections on the BID’s new website. (Even though we are right in the middle of elections- you’d think it would be important information)
The Ledger says there are 4 new candidates for the Board, and it looks as though 3 of the 4 “candidates” are from the real estate and associated services businesses. The majority of the current BID board comprises real estate agents and associated services.
The Los Feliz BID has become a de facto marketing agency for Hillhurst Avenue real estate agents.
This was NEVER the intention of the BID program when the City first created it. BID’s are supposed to improve and support the business district, retailers, merchants, restaurateurs, etc. Realtors have NOTHING to do with that–they have just usurped our Board in order to leverage the $70,000/year of compulsory dues for their own benefit.
Quite simply, they use the BID’s money, events and influence to troll for real estate leads.
Realtors should not even be allowed to sit on the BID board. And for crying out loud, why are there no term limits?
Chris Serrano, the ring leader of the real estate occupation of the BID Board, has been sitting on the board for almost a decade and a half. She is currently seeking re-election- which would be like 4 or 5 terms as President, even though she has been an utter disaster as President.
Can anyone actually point to any accomplishments of Ms. Serrano?
Los Feliz deserves SO much better!