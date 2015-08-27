Correction: Mobility Plan 2035: Who Knew?

CORRECTION: In our story, we indicate there was no public hearing by the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council on the Mobility Plan. In fact, the issue was heard and approved at a July 14th transportation committee meeting of the council and the following month was added to the council’s Governing Body’s “Consent Agenda” which usually is passed by a council without discussion. However, the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council indicates they often do pull items from its consent agenda for further discussion. However, the council did not do so in this case and in its governing meeting Aug. 5th, the full board approved, by consent, the committee’s recommendation of showing support to the Los Angeles City Council for the Mobility Plan. Subsequent to that vote, however, the council did not send a letter of support to the Los Angeles City Council. However, during the governing body’s September meeting, the council voted to reconsider the issue in order to get more public input on the issue. After such input is received, the council can either reaffirm its earlier support of the Mobility Plan (or not) at which time the council indicates it will communicate its final determination to the Los Angeles City Council.

Few knew about a sweeping 20-year plan recently approved by the Los Angeles City Council that encourages moving away from the area’s car-centric infrastructure toward more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly transportation options.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 12-2 for the plan on Aug. 11th. The now historic legislation has a goal of adding 300 miles of protected bike lanes across all of sprawling Los Angeles: from San Pedro to the San Fernando Valley and from its Westside to Eastside and by doing so, will create safer streets, officials say.

City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, voted against the plan saying the public—especially those in poorer and linguistically diverse neighborhoods—did not know about it, and therefore, had no chance to provide input.

But the new blueprint for transit for all of Los Angeles—which will, in some cases, remove car lanes on some of Los Angeles’ most traveled streets—took nearly everyone by surprise, even though it’s been in the works for four years.

“What am I going to do if all this happens?” said Lisa Black, a television executive who commutes daily from Hancock Park to the Westside. “My commute is already over an hour or more each way and that’s without the mobility plan. What’s going to happen when more car lanes are taken away?”

According to Claire Bowin, with the city’s Dept. of Planning, there were approximately 20 public meetings since March 2013 to discuss the plan, and the city also created a dedicated website on the plan for educational outreach.

But in a letter to two city council subcommittees, Cedillo contended that the dedicated website documented only 9,754 visitors out of population of 3.8 million Angelenos.

City planners, Bowin said, also spoke individually with various organizations, throughout the city, on request.

“We found out that were able to reach much larger numbers [of people] at the meetings we were invited to,” said Bowin. “[The] Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council (GWNC) called us more than anyone else.”

But, according to documents filed with the city, few organizations representing home and business owners alike, took a formal stance on the plan.

Three neighborhood councils and four Los Angeles area associations, all from the Westside or Mid-City, did, however, formally oppose it.

One such residential organization, “Fix the City,” said only hours after the city council’s vote they would file a lawsuit to stop it.

“The Los Angeles City Council drank the Kool-Aid and voted for slogans instead of facts,” said Laura Lake, a “Fix the City” member.

The group has been a thorn in the side of the city, having successfully sued it in 2013 to stop the Hollywood Community Plan that proposed high-density development and high-rise buildings. More recently, the group has threatened a lawsuit regarding the city’s recent approval of the Academy Museum in the Miracle Mile area for a variety of reasons including increased traffic.

In this instance, the organization, according to Lake, is concerned the mobility plan will hinder emergency vehicles, create more traffic in residential areas and increase air pollution through more consumption of gasoline. In their view, since many of Los Angeles’ major thoroughfares will be reduced in car lanes, the effect will be gridlock and lots of idling cars.

“This is not a mobility plan,” Lake said. “This is an immobility plan.”

The plan takes existing Los Angeles streets and changes them in a variety of ways. For instance, parts or all of Highland Avenue, Wilshire Boulevard, Los Feliz Boulevard, Western Avenue, La Brea Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard would be redesigned to add bike lanes, curb extensions, bus stop amenities and other enhancements.

Other streets, such as Hillhurst Avenue, Virgil Avenue, parts of Hyperion Avenue, Silver Lake Boulevard, Rowena Avenue, 3rd Street and Cahuenga Boulevard would receive “bicycle tracks,” bike signals, bike share stations, peak hour bus lanes, curb extensions and other enhancements. In some cases, streets may be reworked to add a separate equestrian trail and bike lanes with buffers that separate cyclists from vehicular traffic.

The biggest changes would occur to such streets as Sunset, Beverly and Glendale boulevards, which could see the addition of center turn lanes and lanes designated as one way only during morning and evening commutes.

For much of this to occur, however, in some cases car lanes would have to be removed.

The Northridge East Neighborhood Council came down neutral on the plan and eventually, so did the GWNC, after publically discussing the plan numerous times, according to Julie Stromberg, a member of its transportation committee.

According to Stromberg, however, the GWNC emphasized that each of the 15 neighborhoods the council represents should analyze how the plan could potentially impact it.

According to Stromberg, only members in the Hancock Park and La Brea/Hancock neighborhoods wrote letters to the city with their concerns.

“It’s a beast of a document and it is not something that a lay person can easily pick up and understand,” she said.

But other organizations didn’t discuss or have hearings on the plan at all.

Ben Lemon, a co-president of the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce, said they felt the issue was “far too large” for a chamber of its size to assess.

Torin Dunnavant, the co-chair of the Atwater Neighborhood Council said that body had not discussed the plan either. Ditto for two local homeowners groups: Los Feliz Square and the influential Los Feliz Improvement Assoc., the city’s oldest homeowner’s organization.

Requests to two board members for comment from the Los Feliz Village Business Improvement Assoc. regarding the plan, or its stance on the matter, were not returned.

Two Los Angeles neighborhood councils, however, did officially support the plan, including Eagle Rock’s council and that which represents Los Feliz.

In the case of the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the issue was agendized in June. No member of the public commented on the plan and subsequently it was approved by the full board at the recommendation of the council’s transportation chair Luke Klipp.

According to Klipp, there was no formal outreach to the public by the LFNC about the plan, which he said, he realizes is controversial.

“I would not be surprised if people have issues with this plan,” Klipp said.

Ann-Marie Johnson, with the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council (SLNC) said there was no presentation or public discussion of the plan at any of the SLNC’s monthly council meetings.

The plan was on the agenda in a past meeting, she said, but it was not discussed as another contentious issue—an already in place “road diet” for Rowena Avenue—held center stage.

“Road diet” has become a popular term meaning a street has undergone a reduction in traffic lanes.

The Los Angeles Times ran a front-page story Sunday, Aug. 16th using Rowena Avenue as an example of what some streets may become as the plan is implemented.

Rowena was reduced from four lanes of traffic to two, after a 2012 accident on the street that killed a 24-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday with her father.

The woman’s death was the last straw for former Los Angeles City Councilmember Tom LaBonge. The street had been the location of multiple pedestrian accidents over the years and was another accident waiting to happen, as the street fronts Ivanhoe Elementary School.

Still, many locals to Silver Lake have said the “Rowena Road Diet” has been a disaster, sending speeding cars, instead, into their quiet neighborhood around the Silver Lake Reservoir.

But, even without a public airing, a subcommittee of the SLNC approved the Mobility Plan, according to Johnson.

“It appears that fewer than 10 people were in attendance at the transportation committee meeting when the Mobility Plan was approved,” said Johnson, “which to me does not constitute thorough outreach.”

City planner Bowin she said she realizes many may have only recently become aware of the plan and may be concerned about what it entails.

“If you don’t understand what this plan is or have concerns about what this plan is going to do in your neighborhood, there will be lots and lots of opportunities to get engaged,” she said. “It’s a 20 year plan. None of these projects will be implemented tomorrow.”

But for those familiar with it, the concern now is that because its Environmental Impact Report (EIR) has been approved, it will be difficult later to make changes.

According to that impact report, traffic, noise and pollution will increase and cannot be mitigated. Additionally, once an EIR is approved, changes traditionally come only after litigation.

But Bowin dismisses that, saying the plan is a “programmatic document” and a “concept.”

She said there will be significant community outreach for each specific project, in the plan. For example, if a neighborhood is opposed to a traffic lane being removed for fear of increased cut-through traffic, modifications may be possible.

“As a result of that [future community discussion],” Bowin said, “the final project that goes in may not be what was planned, but instead, one block ove…. The general plan document is a road map, a framework. It’s not a mandate.”

Prior to its approval, however, newly elected council member David Ryu was allowed to put his stamp on the now city policy, adding language that the community’s input should be considered before changes are made and “to consider the need of public safety” when evaluating changes for some streets.