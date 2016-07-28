More Permit Parking May Come to Sunset Junction

A July resolution by the Los Angeles City Council recommending a Temporary Preferential Parking District (TPPD) in Silver Lake’s North Sunset Junction neighborhood is currently being reviewed for adoption by the council’s transportation committee.

The TPPD would “include both sides of the residential portions of Hyperion Avenue between Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard, Lucille Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Griffith Park Boulevard, Lucile Avenue from Effie Street to Sunset Boulevard [and] Griffith Park Boulevard from Lucile Avenue to Effie Street,” according to a report from the Los Angeles Dept. of Transportation (LADOT).

Parking for non-residents on those streets would be limited to two hours Monday through Friday, with no parking on Saturdays and Sundays.

The resolution came at the request of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (CD 13) after residents in the area wrote to him expressing “daily frustration” over their parking situation, according to the report.

According to O’Farrell Spokesperson Tony Arranaga, in order to obtain preferential parking, “residents must circulate a petition and obtain the approval/signatures of 67% of their neighbors,” per LADOT requirements.

“These residents asked to be given the same benefit as the residents on Hyperion Ave, south of Sunset [Boulevard],” said Arranaga.

According to Arranaga, patrons of the local businesses would be able to utilize the two-hour parking on weekdays, as well as free parking meters after 8 p.m., but he did not offer a solution for weekend parking in the commercial area.

As for those without permits, “If there is over spill in the surrounding neighborhoods, those residents are also entitled to pursue a TPPD,” said Arranaga.