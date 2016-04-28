[UPDATE] Candidates Finalized for May Elections

Neighborhood council election season is in full swing, with elections taking place May 1st for the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council and May 14th for the Atwater Village, Greater Echo Park Elysian, Los Feliz and Silver Lake neighborhood councils.

EAST HOLLYWOOD

In East Hollywood, 28 candidates have filed: Jon Johannsson for District 1; John O’Donnell for District 3; Mark Charles Ramsey, Tereza Yerimyan, Susanna Furios and Tyler Adams for District 4; incumbent Eric Soldevilla, Jamaal A. Gulledge and Jose A. Galdamez, Jr. for District 5; Harry Peck, Trey McCurley and Arasele Torrez Jimenez for District 6; incumbent Robert Peppermuller for Indigent Services Rep.; Shahan Suzmeyan for Public Safety Rep.; Lynn Fountain Campbell, Jason Farmer and Barbara Carmichael for Arts and Culture Rep.; Keith Miller and Jennifer Lee for Community Services Rep.; Shyamal Mazumder and Ishraq Ali for Tenant Rep.; Seta Panosian for Property Owner Rep.; Jeff Zarrinnam for Business Rep.; Robb Winer for Faith Based Community Services Rep.; and incumbent Jessica McBride, Stephanie Garcia, Matthew Sanderson and Michael Atkins for At-Large Rep.

Elections will be held May 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Armenian Youth Center, 1559 N. Kenmore Ave.

ATWATER VILLAGE

The 29 candidates running for Atwater Village are: incumbent Mike Leiaghat, former neighborhood council member John Ciulik, Vat Tann, John Bradley and Lawrence Hafetz for North Atwater; incumbent Karen Knapp, Karen Barnett, Jessie Yoo Goddard, Damian Diaz, Jeff Yana and Weston Westenborg for Central Atwater; incumbent Courtney Morris, Amy Allen, Matthew Weil, Erin O’Brien, Phil Jones and Rueben Martinez for South Atwater; Daniel Nava Palacios and Paul Pagnone for Business Rep.; incumbent Torin Dunnavant for Community Group/Nonprofit Rep.; incumbent Edward Morrissey, Mario Cardenas and self-identified atheist Matt Waggoner for Faith-Based Organizations Rep.; incumbent Monica Waggoner for Education Rep.; and Diahanne Carolyn Payne, Paul Trinh, Jit Dutta, Andrew Mackay and Jody Rath for At Large Rep.

Elections will be held May 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Revo Café, 3134 Glendale Blvd.

ELYSIAN ECHO PARK

Thirty-seven candidates have filed to run for the Greater Elysian Echo Park Neighborhood Council: Bill Varela, Kwazi Nkrumah, Connie Acosta, Nathan Stayton, Mark Suh, Darcy Harris, David “Rockello” Rosen, Mary Jane Hunter, Daniel S. Elder, Damian Pelliccione, Logan Garrity and Manuel Pool for At Large Rep.; Xeres Villanueva, Luis Gonzalez and Jackelyn Valladares for Community Interest Rep.; Johnmichael Hull, Bruno Rojas, Michael Galano, Kevin Fisher, Justin Brossier and Paul Bowers for District 1; Cheryl Ortega, Richard Courtney, Shayne Fiske Goldner, Jim Brown and Chad Christopher Kline for District 2; Andrew Knauer for District 3; Tad Yenawine for District 4; and Michael Reddin, Patrick Petra, Jeffrey G Kontorovsky, Mike Jolly, Amber Tarshis, Andy Griggs, Velinda Rockello, Joselyn Geaga-Rosenthal and Emma Rosenthal for District 5.

Elections will be held May 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd.

LOS FELIZ

Los Feliz has 27 candidates: Annabelle Gurwitch, incumbent Brian J. Cornelius, Sheldon Hirshon, and incumbent Courtney Ballard for District A; Amy Foell, Jon Deutsch, Rohitkumar Srinivasa, Michael B. Hoffman, Harold Lowell Franklin, incumbent Christina Amirian Khanjian, Shaun Temple and Janet Kim for District B; Gina Isaac, Madison Blu Fairchild, Michael Tapia, Debra Matlock and Barbara Howell for District C; incumbent Nello DiGiandomenico, Jerry Minor, Dan McNamara and Joanna Lamb Looby for District D; and Dani Walker, Joseph Garner, Bryant Edwards, Kevin Randolph, incumbent Danny Cohen and Josh Steichmann for District E.

Elections will be held May 14th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at LAFD Fire Station 35, 1601 Hillhurst Ave.

SILVER LAKE

Silver Lake has 47 registered candidates: Angie Navarro, Bryana Alamillo, Alexis Guzman, Stephan Rivas, Stacy Cosenza, Jailene Cruz, Dario Martinez, Antonio Stifano, Patty Jausoro, incumbent Glenn Harrell, Jordan Bromley, Scott D Plante, incumbent Anne-Marie Johnson, incumbent Jerome Courshon, incumbent Heather Carson, Corina Danckwerts, Brian M Falls, Lourdes Fuentes and Adam Collins for the seven available “At-Large” seats; Gabriella Contratto, Scott Crawford, Douglas J. Loewy and Jia Gu for Region 1; Elizabeth Torres, incumbent Georgene Smith Goodin and incumbent Barbara Ringuette for Region 2; Alicia Soliz, Jessica Salans, Nicolas Somilleda, Jenna Freyenberger and Adam Somilleda for Region 3; Tracey Woolfolk, Rusty Millar, Gustavo Delgado and incumbent Jay F Bennett for Region 4; and Caroline Pham, Bob Lisauskas, Michael Buch and Daniel Rodriguez for Region 5; Betsy Smith Isroelit, Taryn Poole and Jeremy L Ross for Region 6; and Kevin Santiago, Terrence Jackson, Stacey Boucher and Chris Jackson for Region 7.

Elections will be held May 14th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Micheltorena Elementary School, 1511 Micheltorena St. or online by advance registration at empowerla.org.

More information about the candidates, including statements and photos, is available at empowerla.org.

Anyone who lives, works, owns property or is otherwise a community stakeholder is eligible to vote in the council election for that neighborhood by providing supportive documentation, such as a valid California Driver’s License or utility bill, on Election Day.

A full list of acceptable forms of documentation is available at empowerla.org. Advance registration is not required for in-person voting.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. May 2nd, to include candidates initially omitted, but recently added to Empower LA’s final list of candidates for the Echo Park and Silver Lake neighborhood councils.