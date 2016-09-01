Not Vote Trading But Definitely Something

A popular notion amongst the online blogging community is that the Los Angeles City Council engages in what is called “vote trading,” the illegal activity where a councilmember promises a “yes” vote on a colleague’s motion, provided they receive the same courtesy later on their own.

But according to experts, such 15-0 unanimous vote tallies are instead the result of an increasingly politically and ideologically aligned city council and due to a decades long weakening of political sway in Sacramento while Los Angeles city politics has strengthened.

According to an analysis by the Los Feliz Ledger, in 2015 the city council, under the leadership of current President Herb Wesson voted unanimously 99.99032% of the time. In all, over 5,600 council votes were analyzed. Of that amount, 55 were not unanimous.

A similar study was conducted for 2010, when current Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, served as president.

In that analysis, there were more incidences of vote disparity by the council, but it was still rare. In 2010, the city council voted on 5,466 motions. Of those, 99.96% were unanimous.

“Back in the 1970s, people would have laughed at the notion of unanimous votes then,” said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director, Pat Brown Institute. According to Sonenshein, the relatively recent phenomenon is due to the influx of Los Angeles City Councilmembers from the California State Assembly.

In the 1990s, restrictions were imposed on the California Legislature, including term limits, the reduction of assemblymembers’ salaries and a cutting of their staff. As a result, being a politician in the state’s capitol lost a bit of its luster. Los Angeles, Sonenshein said, started looking more attractive.

“Then [those politicians’] eyes settled on the Los Angeles City Council. They used to look down on it,” Sonenshein said. “They thought [Los Angeles] was a hick town.”

Back then, some Sacramento politicians did migrate to Los Angeles, but without local name recognition, lost out on early city council races to others more local.

“So, it took a while,” Sonenshein said, for the shift to fully root.

According to an analysis from 1990 to date, almost 25% of Los Angeles City Councilmembers first served in the state Legislature.

But none more so than today. Of the current 15-member Los Angeles City Council, almost half first served in Sacramento—including Gil Cedillo, Paul Krekorian, Bob Blumenfield, Paul Koretz, Felipe Fuentes, Curren D. Price, Jr. and Wesson—and often in key roles or committees.

While Sacramento was getting weaker, the Los Angeles City Council, meanwhile, was getting stronger after charter reforms of the 1990s.

“You could become a front-bencher” on the City Council, Sonenshein said.

While some scoff at the City Council’s often hard to follow quick voting process, Sonenshein said, it mostly occurs because of the strength of President Wesson, who was Speaker of the California Assembly from 2002 to 2004.

“He has turned out to be a phenomenally successful legislative leader with considerable discipline,” Sonenshein said. “He’s funny, charming, tough and skilled.”

Still, Sonenshein, who has authored three books about Los Angeles politics and government and served as executive director of the Los Angeles Charter Reform Commission, said he’s not sure how he feels about it.

“It has pros and cons,” he said. “The council as a body is much more effective…and they get things done in a cohesive manner that could not be done before. It’s vastly less entertaining, but that does not mean it’s not effective.”

Recent dissentions in city council have, by far, been on ideological lines.

Mitchell Englander, in the 2015 analysis, was often the sole dissenting vote on such items as gun control and whether a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame should be erected for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino after he staged police brutality protests in New York in 2015.

Englander is the current council’s sole Republican and a volunteer reserve police officer.

But others fear the mostly homogenous council leads to a lack of public debate, and that, they say, is not good for an electorate.

“The council is more ideologically aligned,” said Frank V. Zerunyan, J.D.,

a professor and director at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. “There is a problem,” he said, “when you have a political system that is too much of the same.”

Zerunyan dismissed conspiracy theories that the council is trading votes, due to the Brown Act, a state law enacted in 1953, which prevents elected officials from discussing issues out of public view.

“Brown Act violations can be quite severe,” he said. “To talk ahead and trade votes…would be a violation of the law, big time.”

Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu campaigned in 2015, in part, on a promise of transparency. During the campaign, he, along with other candidates, signed a pledge, authored by the Miracle Mile Residential Assoc., that he would not look the other way when voting on real estate development issues in Council District 4. “Time and time again,” the pledge read, [constituents] have been forced to defend our neighborhoods through legal actions when the [c]ity disregards these plans to our detriment.”

While many feel Ryu is holding true to that pledge regarding issues in his district, in a recent email thread forwarded to the Ledger, one Ryu constituent who lives in the Beachwood Canyon area, where managing tourism to the Hollywood Sign has become a rallying cry for some, indicated she no longer had faith in Ryu after he voted yes on a controversial real estate project in neighboring Council District 13.

“Ryu’s ‘yes’ vote on the Palladium Towers was the last straw for me,” the constituent wrote. “He and his staff person said it was because the developers promised him a viewing center that would draw tourists out of our community. This is pie in the sky and doesn’t he know that developers lie?”

But according to Ryu, it’s not about vote trading, but instead trusting his fellow city councilmembers’ judgment on issues they know better first-hand.

“For someone to come in at the tail end and to disagree with my recommendation after meetings with the community on dozens of occasions and with other city departments and after I have involved stakeholders,” doesn’t make sense, he said. “I make a decision…and my colleagues respect it. Even if they might disagree with my decision, they abide by it because they were not there during those community meetings.”

On controversial issues, especially regarding development, Ryu said he has to pick his battles.

“I could vote no on [on a project],” he said. “But would that make a difference? Sometimes it’s just better to vote [with the council]. It’s better to work with them and get some concessions” later, Ryu said.

Similar patterns in unanimity exhibit themselves in the vote results of San Diego’s city council, but are less consistent than those of Los Angeles.

According to the results of all votes taken by the San Diego City Council in 2015, the highest percentage of dissenting votes occurred in February (21.54%) and the lowest occurred in June (1.14%). The mean percentage of not unanimous voting was 5.41%.