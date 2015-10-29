Ryu’s 100 Day Report Card

Many say Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu has been performing at expectation since taking office July 1st, but that the honeymoon is over and now they expect more.

Ryu campaigned to succeed iconic city councilmember Tom LaBonge against his hand-picked heir Carolyn Ramsay, promising city government transparency and a platform of “neighborhoods first” for his disparate council district which sprawls from Sherman Oaks to Silver Lake.

Some say the highlight of Ryu’s first 100 days in office was when he put the brakes on the city entering into an agreement to bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic games without more city council oversight. Others, however, bemoaned his naivete, when he sought campaign finance reform that would bar developers and those with business before the city from making donations in city candidates.

Others worry about a lack of communication. Ryu has not been able to launch a website, nor send constituents a newsletter—via e-mail or otherwise.

Others say he has not been inclusive in his appointment of representatives to early advisory groups.

Emotionally, Ryu’s expected nervousness during council meetings has subsided while his days of assuming leadership were fraught with stumbling blocks.

Fellow councilmember Mitch O’Farrell called seniority dibs on LaBonge’s large vacated offices, leaving Ryu without an operating base for weeks.

And after staking smaller and less assuming ground on Spring Street, Ryu discovered that when LaBonge vacated, he left not one scrap of paper or file behind. The two have only had a few brief conversations, insiders say, about nothing of importance to the district.

“It’s interesting where he is seated during City Council meetings,” said Miracle Mile Homeowners Assoc. President Jim O’Sullivan. “[City Council President Herb] Wesson can reach down at any time and swat him with a fly swatter.”

While Ryu may still need to gain the alliances of his city council peers, he gets high praise from others.

“I think David is doing a really good job,” said Cindy Chvatal, president of the Hancock Park Homeowners Assoc. “He has followed through with everything he told us he would.”

According to Chvatal, Ryu is tending to quality of life issues in her neighborhood while keeping an eye on the bigger picture.

“It’s refreshing to hear him discuss issues and policy,” she said. “We never had that with Tom.”

Ryu’s first and expected action was forming a transition team, a routine practice of rounding up those knowledgeable on constituent hot topics to bring him up to speed quickly.

But, some say, Ryu’s selection of the 40 or so people on that panel was a hint to his long-term motives.

Eric Sanjurjo, of the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council, said Ryu’s initial appointments were “warning signs if you read the tea leaves.”

“Based on his initial appointments,” Sanjurjo said, “some groups already have greater say than others.”

While neighborhood councils, community groups and one advocacy group advocating for Griffith Park were represented on Ryu’s transition team, HUNC, which represents nearly 20,000 was not.

Meanwhile, Ryu has been out in the community, but perhaps at a less frenetic pace than his predecessor.

Los Feliz Neighborhood Council President Linda Demmers said Ryu has been present at many community events she has attended. But she, like some others, is concerned about larger policy issues, such as if Ryu can turn the tide of low voter turnout in Los Angeles in general, and specifically in CD4.

Only about 20,000 of CD4’s 250,0000 potential voters, cast a ballot in the May election, which Ryu ultimately won with 54% of the vote.

“I wonder if he has a strategy for encouraging civic participation in CD4,” Demmers said.

He has, however, gotten the support of some former naysayers.

Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council President Owen Smith, who was an ardent Ramsay supporter, said he is currently “eating crow.”

“I told David, this is the first time I don’t have a direct pipeline into the city counci….But he has been true to his word. I think he is doing great.”

Anastasia Mann, President of the Hollywood Hills West Neighborhood Council said Ryu’s election is somewhat like Donald Trump’s 2016 run for the White House.

“The fact that David Ryu got elected,” she said, “indicates people are getting fed up. I think there is going to be a good change.”

Mann also is patient and giving Ryu time for acclimation.

“My overall impression is he is trying, open minded and is reaching out to various areas. I think he is in the listening stage,” she said.

But she says it’s time to really see what Ryu is made of.

“The honeymoon has a time limit,” she said. “He has to start coming back with some answers.”

So far, Ryu supporter and Miracle Mile Assoc. President O’ Sullivan has been the most critical.

O’Sullivan served briefly on Ryu’s transition team, but resigned, he said, when the process started feeling like a bloated bureaucracy.

He said he’s also frustrated with Ryu’s inability to get a website up and running.

“I have been going crazy over the lack of a website,” O’Sullivan said. “I told David I could throw one up in two hours… what kind of [council office] can operate without being able to reach their constituents?”

He’s not a big fan, either, of Ryu’s newly formed Discretionary Task Force, which is tasked with advising Ryu on how to spend about $1.5 million a year in free floating funds. Ryu has already indicated to the panel he would like to earmark up to $150,000 for additional staffing.

O’Sullivan said if Ryu needs more money for staff, it’s his call. But thus far, he said, he does does not think Ryu’s staff has lived up to expectations.

Due to her earlier experience advising Mayor Eric Garcetti, O’ Sullivan said: “I thought [Chief of Staff Sarah Dusseault] would put together a really seasoned team… Maybe [Ryu] is doing things differently. I don’t know. He will either succeed or fail….He’s had his first 100 days. During his second 100 days, I am going to be watching him like a hawk.”