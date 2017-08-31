Silver Lake Artist Reimagines Book-Share Libraries

SILVER LAKE—The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council commissioned local artist Susan Simpson to create three small book exchange libraries near Silver Lake landmarks with $2,500 in funds approved during a council meeting August 2nd.

Simpson’s bid-winning proposal offers more than just outdoor book cabinets. Her modular designs include dioramas that will be viewed through peepholes and will depict iconic or historic Silver Lake scenes.

“The idea is that we would create something that people would stumble upon with a sense of wonder for the neighborhood,” said Simpson at the August meeting.

The next step is for the council to choose locations for the libraries and obtain permits for each. Likely spots include the Silver Lake Reservoir, Sunset Triangle and Bellevue Park.

The council hopes to eventually secure private funding to build a total of seven book-share libraries for each council region in Silver Lake.