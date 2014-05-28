Target and Marshall’s Construction on Western Ave. Under Fire By Local Groups
Judge’s Ruling on Target Construction Past Due
EAST HOLLYWOOD—Two big box stores are coming to town and are making a bad first impression. Local residents have expressed dismay that both projects—the under-construction Target, at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue and the slowly rising Marshall’s, a discount clothier at Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue—are just too huge for the neighborhood.
The complaints about the projects include their height, square footage and parking. But they largely boil down to locals opposing big stores more typical for a suburban shopping experience being shoehorned into areas that have been traditionally occupied by low-rise retailers.
The Target construction has been a particular focus of the local ire.
Current plans call for a 163,000 square-foot-store with 30,000 square feet of additional retail and food outlets. Residents want the site to have subterranean parking. Target has claimed that installing it would be too costly.
Big money is likely at stake. A West Hollywood Target is among the firm’s largest cash-generators.
A judge’s ruling on various aspects of the Target construction is expected soon. There is typically a 90-day deadline for a ruling after a hearing, with the latest Target litigation concluding in late February. But there’s no guarantee that the court will respond in that time frame.
David Lawrence Bell is the attorney for the “Citizens Coalition of Los Angeles,” petitioners in the pending legal action against Target. He describes his clients as local activists and “an unincorporated association.”
Bell said what happens next is “tough to say. If Target and the city prevail, construction goes on. If community groups prevail, there’s a question about what the judge can order—if the judge can order them to tear it down.”
Target spokeswoman Erika Winkels said the firm “does not have any information to share regarding a new store in Hollywood.”
LOCALS WANT SMALLER
The local ad-hoc coalitions of citizens opposed to the projects go by several names, including “Save Hollywood,” “Fix the City,” the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, “Save Sunset” and the La Mirada Homeowners Association. They share information and goals, with the focus mainly on opposition to the Hollywood Community Plan, a set of zoning changes to encourage higher density development.
The groups claim they aren’t against change and several scoff at being called “NIMBYs,” an acronym for “not in my backyard.” They insist they just want smaller versions of the stores that would be more in keeping with the neighborhood.
“We believe it’s bad planning practice,” said George Abrahams, 63, who lives near the Hollywood sign and runs the “Save Hollywood” organization. “We believe it’s a mistake because Hollywood has very bad traffic, which is insurmountable.”
Abrahams, a former New Yorker, said he doesn’t want the Hollywood area to mimic the east coast city.
“I like the community of Hollywood and don’t want to see it transformed into high density projects. I know all about big cities and tall and high. I prefer California living.”
Abrahams’ complaints are echoed by Doug Haines of the La Mirada Neighborhood Coalition.
Haines, who lives just south of the site, claims “Target originally came in as a small project that conformed to the zoning code.” He claims local officials encouraged the store to go bigger, part of their ongoing push for heightened density near mass transit in Hollywood.
Haines rues that decision.
“To have buildings like that replace the gentle ambiance of the street scape and views of the hills and observatory—the things that make Hollywood attractive—that will be gone and obliterated,” he said.
Haines claims activists were “never anti-Target. Everyone wanted to have a Target there.” When the original proposal for a one-story building came in, everything appeared well. When plans expanded, that’s when the uproar started, according to Haines.
Bill Zide, the chairman of the Hollywood Studio District Neighborhood Council, also claims that the neighbors want Target at the location. But he added: “The project was too big and too tall. Target spent four to five years dodging this and fighting this. The story has always been the same, that it would cost too much money. They’ve already spent more than that to fight it.”
Zide said the council made its advisory position known to City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the area.
A request for comment from O’Farrell was not responded to at deadline.
THE MARSHALL’S PLAN
The local ill will against Marshall’s is less pronounced and may be a spillover of anti-Target sentiment more than opposition to its creation.
The Marshall’s construction site lies across from an established shopping center anchored by Ralphs and was once one of the most dangerous corners in Hollywood.
Haines said the concept of a huge store at Hollywood and Western “looks weird. It should be something at least consistent with the streetscape,” he said.
Marshall’s spokeswoman Melissa Allen declined to answer questions about the store plans and said the firm has “not made any announcements regarding this location.”
DO THE LITIGATORS REALLY WANT TO IMPROVE EAST HOLLYWOOD BY DELAYING REDEVELOPMENT COSTING PROPERTY OWNERS TAX DOLLARS IN LITIGATION FEES WHILE THE NEIGHBORHOOD DECAYS?
For the first time, according to neighbors, there is a emerging group of property owners in East Hollywood contemplating a countersuit against these so called “neighborhood association groups” responsible for these lawsuits. Many property owners are angry as development is delayed contributing to neighborhood decay lowering real estate values. If the Target litigation was never in place, the area would have seen a drastic improvement years ago increasing jobs, security, and neighborhood beauty versus a drug infested crime filled lot. Many property owners directly blame the La Mirada group for creating bogus lawsuits delaying development causing greater neighborhood decay. Incredibly, a neighbor even alleged that this group is headed by a couple of “non-property owner” individuals who want the area to stay decayed contributing to the deterioration of real estate values. They feel it is time to hold these groups accountable and possibly liable for these frivolous lawsuits. This is the other side of the equation growing by the minute.
For years both of these corners sat as huge b lights to the Hollywood area. The Sunset/Western location attempted re establishment since the initial stores (Alpha-Beta, Miller’s Outpost, Warehouse Records, Carls Jr., etc.) but was never successful at retaining retailers or attracting consumers. It is exciting to see retailers who will take this much of a financial chance in an area all but given up on. Sunset /Western was a thriving retail area when I first moved to Hollywood and for years I had to look at that blight. I am glad to see these areas being modernized and revitalized. Like it or not Los Angeles will experience population explosion and establishment of retail is key to creating the necessary housing. My only objection is the WSS that opened across from the Target project because it detracts from the whole corner now. Why didn’t Marshalls go in there? It would have been a much classier combination. At least now I can stop cursing Target for taking so long in this construction since I now know it’s been these damned coalitions that have delayed everything. These coalitions have caused me a great deal of anguish the last 2 years because of having to go around the bend to get to my Home Depot up the street which I frequent extensively and have been hugely inconvienienced by trying to get to. Let’s hurry up and get this Target opened. If we don’t, who do you think is going to pay for everything Target has already established into that project. Not Target, it will be the taxpayers for having to pay off a lawsuit brought by Target when they were given the necessary permits by the City Council to begin in the first place.