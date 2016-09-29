Troubled Trailhead to Stay Open, Ryu Says

BEACHWOOD CANYON—Despite nearly daily calls and an ongoing barrage of emails from residents to close the Beachwood Drive trailhead, Los Angeles City Councilmember David Ryu has said the trailhead will remain open, at least for the time being.

“At this time, we are not moving to close any access points,” said Estevan Montemayor, a spokesperson for Ryu.

The embattled trailhead leads into Griffith Park and offers easy access to the Hollywood Sign.

While once unknown to most outside the neighborhood, the advent of GPS technology and travel websites like Trip Advisor has made the trailhead a favorite route to the Hollywood Sign in recent years, funneling an unprecedented number of tourists and hikers into the once bucolic Beachwood Canyon neighborhood.

News that the trailhead will remain open has angered many residents in the canyon who have spent years begging Ryu, and his predecessor Tom LaBonge, to limit Hollywood Sign tourist traffic in the interest of public safety.

“I find it scandalous that they are leaving it open,” said 40-year resident and local activist Sarajane Schwartz. “It causes over 1,000 people per day—many of them children—to walk on narrow, sub standard, winding streets with no sidewalks to get to this entrance.”

Schwartz founded Homeowners on Beachwood Drive United, which is currently suing the city to shut down the trailhead.

These concerns were echoed by Jack Conrad, safety chairman for the Hollywoodland Homeowner’s Assoc., which represents the middle and upper portions of Beachwood Canyon closest to the sign.

“[The Councilmember’s staff] keep saying they are concerned about safety and that’s complete [nonsense],” Conrad said. “It’s going to take somebody getting killed up here for them to take this seriously and then the homeowners are going to pile on in a lawsuit. It’s just absolutely nuts what’s going on up here.”

However, Ryu claims that the decision to close the trailhead may be out of his hands.

“Technically it can be illegal,” said Montemayor, “and we have been working with the City Attorney to discuss [the option of closing it], but it is probably not possible.”

Montemayor said a variety of state and local laws limit the council office’s ability to arbitrarily shut down any access into the park.

As a result, he said, any closure of the trailhead would require “an immense amount of community outreach [and] 100% buy-in from the community,” and continued consultation with the City Attorney’s office.

This dedication to community buy-in has come as relief to other residents in the area who worry that their neighbors’ obsession with limiting tourist traffic is threatening public access into Griffith Park.

“I think it is the right course to keep the trail open,” said one resident who, fearing backlash from neighbors, wished to remain anonymous. “The anti-access folks have gotten everything they wanted—parking districts, a gate with a guard at Beachwood, increased parking enforcement—and still complain and want the access into the park closed.”

However, two lawsuits suing for closure of the trailhead are currently working their way through the courts.

The first concerns Sunset Ranch, a horse ranch located just up the hill from the Beachwood Drive trailhead.

The ranch is suing the city for control over the trailhead, which it claims was granted as their private easement in the 1940s for use as a driveway.

In the second lawsuit, Schwartz and Homeowners on Beachwood Drive United are suing the city, claiming its promotion of the Beachwood Drive trailhead as a way to access the Hollywood Sign—as well as actions taken by the city, like the installation of a new gate and hillside grading to make the trailhead more conducive to tourist traffic—have violated state environmental laws.

Both lawsuits are due to be decided later this year. Anti-access residents said they are confident at least one will prove successful.